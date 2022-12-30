English Premier League leaders Arsenal look to cap the calendar year on a high note, but a road victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday matchup won't come easy. The Gunners (13-1-1) rallied for a 3-1 victory against West Ham United on Boxing Day and sit five points ahead of reigning champs Manchester City in the EPL table. The Seagulls (7-3-5) beat Southampton by the same score on the same day. They enter Matchweek 18 seventh in the Premier League standings, nestled between Liverpool and Chelsea and six points behind fourth-place Tottenham. Brighton have had Arsenal's number in recent years and defeated the Gunners 3-1 in an EFL Cup third-round match six weeks ago.

Brighton vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+105)

Brighton vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Arsenal money line: Brighton +240, Arsenal +108, Draw +250

BRI: The Seagulls have at least three goals in four of their past six games

ARS: The Gunners have posted four clean sheets in their past six matches

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have taken 13 points from their past five road matches, allowing one goal in the process. They are the second-best team in the league on both ends of the pitch, scoring 36 goals and conceding 12. They didn't appear to miss a beat on Boxing Day despite being without star Gabriel Jesus, who was injured at the World Cup and could miss a few months. West Ham took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Eddie Nketiah scored a goal in place of Jesus. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also scored in the second half, and Martinelli shares the team lead in goals with six.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard also has a half-dozen goals, and Saka has five goals and six assists. Odegaard was in the middle of it all on Monday, assisting on two goals. With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka alongside the 24-year-old Norwegian, the Gunners should win the midfield battle. Arsenal are 6-1-1 overall on the road, with a 14-4 advantage in goals. They have the third-most shots in the EPL (237) and fourth-most on target (82) while allowing the second-fewest in both categories (119 and 39).

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are 5-3-2 in the past 10 overall meetings with the Gunners. They defeated them in the EFL Cup third-round match last month and have one home league loss to Arsenal since 1981 (3-2-1). Brighton have taken on an attacking approach since Roberto De Zerbi took over in the wake of Graham Potter's departure for Chelsea. Leandro Trossard (seven goals) and Pascal Grob (five) will lead the attack, and both scored in a 4-1 pasting of league powerhouse Chelsea in October. Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister (five goals) won't return from his World Cup triumph until the new year.

Brighton have conceded just six goals and scored 11 in their seven home matches (3-2-2). The Seagulls held the ball for 67% of their victory against Southampton on Monday, and they hold the ball for 56% of their matches while the Gunners are at 58%. They held Arsenal to just four shots on target out of 22 attempts in last month's League Cup match. Brighton have allowed the third-fewest shots (143) and shots on target (47) in the Premier League.

