Barclay's Women's Super League is gearing up for a long winter's night. There are just two weeks remaining before a holiday break in the season and the league's top two clubs will meet on Sunday. Second-place Arsenal will host first-place Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium in London. The two sides are separated by just three points on the league table, a victory by Arsenal would level things even heading into the final week before break. Fans can watch all the action on CBS Golazo Network.

Here's how to watch the big game:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Sunday, Dec. 10 Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET Place: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Storylines

Arsenal: Manager Jonas Eidevall and his side went undefeated in November and are on a six-game win streak. Beth Mead has returned to the pitch and it comes at a perfect time for the club. The striker scored her first goal after 428 days away, rehabbing an ACL injury, and the group is within striking distance of first place. The club has already sold over 55,000 tickets to the big game, so there will be plenty of eyes to watch Gunners Frida Maanum and Lotte Wubben Moy pull all the strings out the back of the pitch.

Chelsea: The Blues have been on an absolute tear this season and are showing little signs of slowing down. The injury bug is approaching along with the holidays, as Guro Reiten has been out the last month and Sam Kerr now navigates a lingering foot injury. Manager Emma Hayes may have to tweak some things in the lineup with players unavailable and coming off international duty.

Prediction

Arsenal getting key pieces back into the mix at just the right time is the best way to close out the year and will have the environment behind them for an upset: Pick: Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1