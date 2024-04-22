Arsenal continue the quest for their first league title in 20 years when they host Chelsea in an English Premier League match on Tuesday. Arsenal (23-5-5), who have captured 13 league crowns overall but none since 2003-04, are tied with Liverpool atop the Premier League table, one point ahead of three-time defending champion Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The Gunners defeated Wolves 2-0 on Saturday to improve to 11-1-1 over their last 13 league matches. Chelsea (13-8-10) enter with an eight-game unbeaten streak in EPL play after routing Everton 6-0 last time out. The Gunners and Blues battled to a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in October.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Gunners are -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Chelsea odds, while the Blues are +500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Chelsea from every angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Chelsea money line: Gunners -220, Blues +500, Draw +390

Arsenal vs. Chelsea over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Chelsea spread: Gunners -1.5 (+136)

ARS: The Gunners have posted five clean sheets in their last eight matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine Premier League games

Arsenal vs. Chelsea picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are led offensively by Bukayo Saka, who is tied for ninth in the Premier League with 14 goals. That matches the career-high the 22-year-old winger set over 38 matches last season. Saka, who has reached double figures in goals each of the last three campaigns, after netting only five in 2020-21, also shares 10th place in the EPL with eight assists.

German Kai Havertz is second on the team in goals and needs one to hit double digits for the first time since 2019-20, when he recorded 12 for Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga. Leandro Trossard ranks third on the Gunners with eight goals and has converted in two of his last three league contests. The 29-year-old Belgian forward had a goal in the first meeting with Chelsea this season, scoring in the 84th minute to tie the match after Arsenal fell behind 2-0. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

Midfielder Cole Palmer has been red-hot for the Blues of late, converting 10 times over his last five contests to pull even with Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the Premier League lead with 20 goals. The 21-year-old Palmer registered a brace in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on March 30, recorded a hat trick five days later in a 4-3 triumph over Manchester United, and had a four-goal performance in Chelsea's dominant victory against Everton on Apr. 15. Palmer, who also converted versus Arsenal in October, has been the Blues' top set-up man as well, as he is tied for fourth in the EPL with nine assists.

Striker Nicolas Jackson and defender Alfie Gilchrist also converted versus Everton, with the former reaching double figures in goals in his first season with the Blues. The 22-year-old Jackson spent the previous campaign with Villarreal, where he netted 12 goals in 26 matches. Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four league contests on the road, where they have recorded a win and three draws since being defeated 4-1 at Liverpool on Jan. 31. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arsenal vs. Chelsea picks

Green has broken down Tuesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this English Premier League clash. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Chelsea, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Chelsea vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.