Arsenal seek their fourth consecutive league victory and second in four days when they visit Luton Town on Tuesday in an English Premier League match. Arsenal (10-3-1), who own a two-point lead over second-place Liverpool in the Premier League table, are coming off a 2-1 triumph over Wolves on Saturday. Luton Town (2-3-9) also were in action over the weekend as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Brentford.

Kickoff at Kenilworth Road is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Gunners are -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Luton Town odds, while the Hatters are +1200 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Arsenal vs. Luton Town money line: Gunners -500, Hatters +1200, Draw +550

Arsenal vs. Luton Town over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Luton Town spread: Gunners -1.5 (-160)

ARS: The Gunners have posted clean sheets in three of their last five matches across all competitions

LT: The Hatters have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been the top defensive team in the Premier League this season, allowing a league-low 11 goals while posting six clean sheets. The club has yielded two goals while winning five straight contests across all competitions. Arsenal are led offensively by winger Bukayo Saka, who has scored five goals and is tied for fifth in the EPL with five assists.

The 22-year-old Saka has converted in each of his last two contests, including Arsenal's victory against Wolves over the weekend. Striker Eddie Nketiah also has recorded five goals and is looking to end a four-game drought during league play after registering a hat trick versus Sheffield United on Oct. 28. Midfielder Martin Odegaard increased his season total to four goals when he netted the decisive one on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Luton Town

The Hatters, who own an 11-game unbeaten streak against Arsenal across all competitions, have seen Jacob Brown rediscover his scoring touch after getting off to a slow start in his first season with the club. The 25-year-old forward, who had been with Stoke City in the EFL Championship for more than three campaigns before joining Luton Town in August, has scored in back-to-back league matches after failing to convert in his first 11 contests. Brown recorded a career-high 13 goals for Stoke City in 2021-22 and notched seven last season.

Striker Carlton Morris is the leading scorer for the Hatters with three goals and also has picked up a pair of assists. The 27-year-old netted a career-best 20 goals for Luton Town in 2022-23 to finish third overall in the EFL Championship. Forward Elijah Adebayo has converted twice for the Hatters while defender Tom Lockyer, who exited Saturday's match with an undisclosed injury, and winger Chiedozie Ogbene each have recorded a goal and an assist. See which team to pick here.

