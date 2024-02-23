Arsenal look to continue their offensive surge and post their sixth consecutive victory when they host Newcastle United in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. After scoring two goals over a three-game span, Arsenal (17-4-4) have erupted, outscoring their opponents 21-2 during their winning streak. Newcastle (11-4-10) are on a four-game unbeaten run that has followed a stretch during which they lost six of seven. The Magpies posted a 1-0 victory over the Gunners at home in their first meeting this season.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United money line: Gunners -280, Magpies +750, Draw +380

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United spread: Gunners -1.5 (-115)

ARS: The Gunners have allowed more than two goals just once this season

NU: The Magpies have conceded in each of their last seven Premier League matches

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have scored at least five goals on three occasions during their winning streak, including each of their last two contests. They are tied for second in the Premier League with 58 tallies and also are the top defensive team as they've conceded only 22 times in 25 matches. Winger Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's top offensive player as he is tied for fifth in the EPL with 12 goals and sixth with seven assists.

The 22-year-old Saka has tallied in four consecutive EPL contests and five of his last six after converting just once in his previous 11 games. He scored once against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool before recording back-to-back braces versus West Ham and Burnley. Belgian forward Leandro Trossard also has been hot of late, scoring in three straight league matches and four of his last five. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies could be without two of their top scorers as striker Callum Wilson (seven goals) is out with a pectoral issue while Swedish forward Alexander Isak (team-high 10) is questionable due to a groin injury. That means Newcastle will be counting on offense from Anthony Gordon, who is second on the club with a career-high eight tallies. The 22-year-old winger, who also has notched five assists, converted in the team's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend after scoring just once in his previous 10 Premier League matches.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff has recorded four goals in 22 games after amassing the same amount over the previous five seasons for the Magpies, who have converted at least twice in six straight EPL contests. Three players have tallied three times - including Fabian Schar, who has registered all of his goals over his last four games. Fellow defender Kieran Trippier is Newcastle's top set-up man as he shares the league lead with 10 assists. See which team to pick here.

