Arsenal attempt to post back-to-back victories for the first time in nearly two months when they visit Nottingham Forest in an English Premier League match on Tuesday. Arsenal (13-4-4) avoided a three-game losing streak in league play by trouncing Crystal Palace 5-0 last time out but the Gunners are just 2-1-3 since reeling off four straight wins from Nov. 11-Dec. 5. Nottingham Forest (5-5-11) were denied a third consecutive victory in their last contest as they dropped a 3-2 decision at Brentford. The Gunners opened the season with a 2-1 home triumph over Nottingham.

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Gunners -265, Tricky Trees +650, Draw +390

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Gunners -1.5 (+110)

ARS: The Gunners have posted clean sheets in eight of their 13 Premier League victories

NF: The Tricky Trees have scored at least two goals in four straight league matches

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are one of the top offensive teams in the Premier League, ranking fifth with 42 goals, and they are third with a plus-22 goal differential. Nine players have netted three or more goals this season, with winger Bukayo Saka leading the club with six. The 22-year-old also is an excellent set-up man as he is tied for third in the league with seven assists.

Striker Eddie Nketiah is second on the Gunners with five goals but hasn't converted since registering a hat trick against Sheffield United on Oct. 28. The 24-year-old netted his first goal of the campaign in Arsenal's season-opening victory over Nottingham. Winger Gabriel Martinelli is one of four players with four goals after recording a brace in Arsenal's 5-0 rout of Crystal Palace. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees are led offensively by forward Chris Wood, who is tied for 10th in the EPL with eight goals. The 32-year-old has converted in three of his last four matches, including a 3-1 victory at Newcastle on Dec. 26 in which he registered a hat trick. Wood hasn't reached double digits in goals since accomplishing the feat in four consecutive seasons with Burnley from 2017-21.

Nottingham are hoping to regain the services of Anthony Elanga, who is battling a thigh injury and is questionable for Tuesday's contest. The 21-year-old Swedish winger is tied for second on the club with four goals and seventh in the Premier League with six assists. Brazilian midfielder Danilo netted his first goal of the season in the Tricky Trees' loss to Brentford, while midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez doubled their totals for 2023-24 by converting in the team's 2-1 triumph over Manchester United on Dec. 30. See which team to pick here.

