Arsenal attempt to keep their slim title hopes alive for at least one more day when they visit Nottingham Forest in their penultimate 2022-23 English Premier League match on Saturday. Arsenal (25-6-5) are in the midst of a stretch during which they have recorded only two wins in seven contests. Coupled with Manchester City's triumph over Everton, the Gunners' 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday dropped them four points behind the first-place Cityzens, who also have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest (8-10-18), who are 16th in the table and hoping to avoid relegation, battled Chelsea to a 2-2 draw last time out.

Kickoff at City Ground is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Arsenal are the -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Forest are +450 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +325 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Arsenal -180, Nottingham Forest +450, Draw +325

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-180)

ARS: The Gunners scored in 17 straight matches across all competitions before their loss to Brighton

NF: Nottingham Forest have conceded in 15 consecutive Premier League games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners rank second in the Premier League in scoring with 83 goals, behind only Manchester City (92). They have four players with double-digit totals, with midfielder Martin Odegaard and forward Gabriel Martinelli - who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury - tied for seventh in the EPL at 15 goals. The 24-year-old Odegaard converted in four of five matches prior to Arsenal's scoreless outing against Brighton.

Winger Bukayo Saka is third on the club with a career-high 13 goals, while forward Gabriel Jesus has netted 10 goals. The 21-year-old Saka also has done a great job setting up his teammates as he is second in the league with 11 assists. Winger Reiss Nelson has recorded three goals in 10 matches this season, with two of them coming in Arsenal's 5-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in October. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have struggled this season but have been playing better of late. Since losing four consecutive contests, the side is unbeaten in three of its last four, posting two wins and a draw in that span. Forest are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League with only 36 goals in as many matches, but has converted at least twice in four of their last five outings.

Forwards Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi share the team lead with eight goals apiece, and the latter has been on fire of late. The 25-year-old Nigerian has doubled his season total over the last two contests, recording braces in Forest's victory against Southampton on May 8 and their draw with Chelsea last Saturday. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has recorded five goals, including three in his last five games, and is tied for 12th in the EPL with seven assists. See which team to pick here.



