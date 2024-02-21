Arsenal will try to stay dominant when they visit FC Porto for the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Gunners topped Group B in the last stage of the Champions League 2024 and enter Wednesday's match having won five straight Premier League matches, including a 5-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday. Meanwhile, Porto finished second in Group H and enter the Round of 16 having won three of their last five Liga Portugal games, including a 2-0 win against Estrela Amadora in their last outing. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estádio do Dragão in Porto is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Porto vs. Arsenal odds list Arsenal as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Porto as the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Porto

Porto vs. Arsenal date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Porto vs. Arsenal time: 3 p.m. ET

Porto vs. Arsenal live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Arsenal vs. Porto

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Porto vs. Arsenal, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +106 payout. It's easy to see why the expert anticipates the Gunners to find the back of the net, since they have scored 11 goals over their last two games played. They have also scored three or more goals in four of their last five fixtures and there is no reason to think that production will slow down on Wednesday.



The hosts are also good at scoring in the attacking third and have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven matches. Over 2.5 goals hit in four of Porto's six games in the group stage, and they will want to score as many goals as possible at home before the competition moves to London for the second leg.

"I expect Porto to come out with an aggressive game plan at home, leading to goals for both clubs," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

