Arsenal seek their seventh consecutive league victory when they visit Sheffield United in an English Premier League match on Monday. Arsenal (18-4-4), who are third in the EPL table, have yet to lose a league match in 2024, their last defeat being a 2-1 setback on Dec. 31 at Fulham. Sheffield United (3-4-19) are 1-2-7 in their last 10 matches and likely facing relegation as they are last in the standings, 11 points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest. The Gunners cruised to a 5-0 home triumph over the Blades when the sides met in October.

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United money line: Gunners -650, Blades +1600, Draw +650

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United spread: Gunners -2.5 (+120)

ARS: The Gunners have won both of their last two road matches by five or more goals

SU: The Blades have allowed five goals in each of their last three home contests across all competitions

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been superb at both ends of the pitch this season as they are tied for second in the Premier League with 62 goals while conceding a league-low 23 times. Arsenal have outscored their opponents 25-3 during their winning streak, posting clean sheets in half of the triumphs. The Gunners have allowed more than two goals just once this campaign but still emerged victorious, edging Luton Town 4-3 on Dec. 5.

Bukayo Saka is the top offensive weapon for the Gunners as he is tied for sixth in the EPL with 13 goals and eighth with seven assists. The 22-year-old winger has converted in six of his last seven contests and produced seven goals during his current five-game streak.

Why you should back Sheffield United

The Blades have struggled mightily in 2023-24 as they are last in the league in goals scored (22) and allowed (66). Sheffield have failed to convert in back-to-back matches but had their best offensive performance in their prior contest, a 3-1 victory at Luton Town on Feb. 10. Forward Cameron Archer opened the scoring in the 30th minute and James McAtee doubled the team's lead six minutes later while fellow midfielder Vinicius Souza added insurance in the 72nd minute.

While Archer is expected to miss his third straight game with a calf injury, Oli McBurnie (four goals) will be looking to take sole possession of the team lead in goals. The 27-year-old Scottish striker is even with Archer at four goals and has converted in two of his last four league games. McAtee is third on the club with three goals, two of which have come in his last five EPL outings.

