Arsenal vs. West Ham: Premier League preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds
The Gunners and Hammers are both coming off victories
Premier League's Matchday 29 begins on Saturday with a big-time battle in London as Arsenal hosts West Ham United. The Gunners are 8-13-6 and looking to get into contention for a European spot while the Hammers are coming off a huge win over Southampton that lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 16th place with 27 points and a 7-6-15 record.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, March 7 | Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Emirates Stadium - London, England
TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Arsenal -190; Draw +325; West Ham +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Which team should you back in every Matchday 29 Premier League game? And which side of the Manchester United vs. Manchester City fixture has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see their Premier League picks, all from the model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners are seven matches unbeaten in the league but have drawn almost half of their games. That has put them still in decent shape to qualify for Europe, but there is still a sizable gap from where they want to be. This team's lack of consistent scoring has cost them plenty of points, but against a rough West Ham defense, this could be the result that really sees this team turn the corner. Expect them to get enough looks on goal to run away with it.
West Ham: There is some confidence here now, especially after showing they can hold onto a lead. The Hammers have enough in attack with Felipe Anderson and Pablo Fornals creating to go into Emirates Stadium and get a point or more, but the defense that at times falls asleep must be on the same page. A point would be a fantastic result considering how late in the season we are and how deep the relegation battle is.
Prediction
West Ham keeps it close, but ultimately Alexandre Lacazette secures three huge points for the Gunners. Pick: Arsenal 2, West Ham 1.
-
Chelsea vs. Everton preview
The Blues are riding high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico last week
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
USWNT beats England in SheBelieves Cup
The red, white and blue won this World Cup semifinal rematch
-
FA Cup quarterfinal draw results
Chelsea will face Leicester City after knocking off Liverpool
-
Ronaldinho cited over passport drama
Ronaldinho will be forced to stay in Paraguay until the current situation is resolved
-
Chelsea knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Liverpool has now gone back-to-back games without scoring
-
Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico
Two unexpected heroes help Real Madrid regain sole possession of first place in La Liga standings