Arsenal vs. West Ham: Premier League preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Premier League's Matchday 29 begins on Saturday with a big-time battle in London as Arsenal hosts West Ham United. The Gunners are 8-13-6 and looking to get into contention for a European spot while the Hammers are coming off a huge win over Southampton that lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 16th place with 27 points and a 7-6-15 record.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 7 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium - London, England

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -190; Draw +325; West Ham +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Which team should you back in every Matchday 29 Premier League game? And which side of the Manchester United vs. Manchester City fixture has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see their Premier League picks, all from the model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are seven matches unbeaten in the league but have drawn almost half of their games. That has put them still in decent shape to qualify for Europe, but there is still a sizable gap from where they want to be. This team's lack of consistent scoring has cost them plenty of points, but against a rough West Ham defense, this could be the result that really sees this team turn the corner. Expect them to get enough looks on goal to run away with it.

West Ham: There is some confidence here now, especially after showing they can hold onto a lead. The Hammers have enough in attack with Felipe Anderson and Pablo Fornals creating to go into Emirates Stadium and get a point or more, but the defense that at times falls asleep must be on the same page. A point would be a fantastic result considering how late in the season we are and how deep the relegation battle is.

Prediction

West Ham keeps it close, but ultimately Alexandre Lacazette secures three huge points for the Gunners. Pick: Arsenal 2, West Ham 1.