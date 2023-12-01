Arsenal attempt to maintain their lead in the English Premier League table when they host Wolves on Saturday. Arsenal (9-3-1) have bounced back from their first loss of the season with back-to-back victories. They are one point ahead of Manchester City and two in front of both Liverpool and Aston Villa in the EPL standings. Wolves (4-3-6) are coming off their second loss in three games, a 3-2 setback against Fulham.

Arsenal vs. Wolves money line: Gunners -400, Wolves +1200, Draw +450

Arsenal vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Wolves spread: Gunners -1.5 (-130)

ARS: The Gunners have allowed more than one goal in only three of their 13 EPL matches

WOL: Wolves have converted in 12 consecutive league contests

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have dominated Wolves since losing both meetings between the teams in 2020-21, sweeping each of the last two season series. Arsenal have converted 10 times while allowing a total of one goal over those four contests. Last season, midfielder Martin Odegaard provided all the offense in a 2-0 victory on the road before the Gunners ended the campaign with a 5-0 triumph at home.

Striker Eddie Nketiah leads Arsenal in scoring this season with five goals and winger Bukayo Saka, who is tied for third in the Premier League with five assists, has netted four tallies. The 22-year-old Saka has set up a goal in five of his last six matches across all competitions. Odegaard and forward Leandro Trossard have recorded three goals apiece, while midfielder Kai Havertz netted the lone tally in the Gunners' 1-0 victory against Brentford last Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wolves

The Wanderers have been powered offensively this season by Hwang Hee-chan, who is tied for fifth in the EPL with seven goals. The 27-year-old South Korean winger recorded a total of eight tallies in 57 matches over his first two campaigns with the club. Hwang scored in Wolves' loss against Fulham on Monday and has converted in eight of his last 14 contests across all competitions.

Hwang also produced the Wanderers' lone goal in their last four meetings with Arsenal, converting in a 2-1 setback on Feb. 24, 2022. Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha is second on the club with three tallies and winger Pedro Neto leads the Premier League with seven assists, although the latter is likely to remain sidelined with a thigh injury. The 24-year-old Cunha set up a goal in Wolves' 2-1 victory against Tottenham on Nov. 11 and scored one in the loss to Fulham. See which team to pick here.

