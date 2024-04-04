Arsenal announced Thursday that midfielder Frida Maanum has had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will continue to be under medical supervision after collapsing on Sunday in the team's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Women's Cup final.

"She has undergone extensive testing and support from our medical team at Arsenal," the club said in a statement. "The test results have been reviewed by two leading cardiologists and there are no obvious cardiac causes found from these thorough investigations so far."

The club also detailed Maanum's plans to return to training, implying that she will resume normal activities soon. She will, though, sit out Norway's European Championship qualifiers against Finland and the Netherlands as she goes through her medically supervised comeback.

"Frida has subsequently had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will now undergo a progressive return to training protocol," the club said. "Once Frida has been monitored for a full one-week period, her normal training will be closely reviewed and monitored, before a decision will be made on her returning to play."

Play was suspended on Sunday in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time when the player collapsed. Maanum was treated on the field and had an oxygen mask on her face throughout the medical stoppage, per The Telegraph. She left the match on a stretcher but had regained consciousness before doing so, with multiple reports saying she was talking before heading down the tunnel.

The match resumed after about a nine-minute stoppage, when Alessia Russo came on in Maanum's place, shortly before the match went to extra time after a scoreless first 90 minutes.

Arsenal went on to win the match 1-0 after Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute.

