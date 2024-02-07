English Premier League rivals make their second attempt to advance when Aston Villa host Chelsea in the fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup on Wednesday. The clubs squared off at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 26 but played to a 0-0 draw, making a replay necessary to determine who moves on to the fifth round. Aston Villa won each of the previous three meetings between the teams across all competitions, outscoring Chelsea 4-0 in the process.

Kickoff at Villa Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Villans are -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Chelsea odds, while the Blues are +240 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the 2022 Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea money line: Villans -104, Blues +240, Draw +265

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea spread: Villans -0.5 (-105)

AV: The Villans have posted four clean sheets in their last five matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have allowed four goals in each of their last two games, both in the EPL

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans finally got on track offensively over the weekend after scoring a total of two goals over four matches across all competitions in January. Aston Villa posted a 5-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield United on Saturday, with five different players converting. One was forward Ollie Watkins, who is tied for fifth in the EPL this season with 11 tallies.

The 28-year-old Watkins has scored in each of his last two contests, both in the Premier League, after a six-game drought across all competitions. He also is superb at setting up goals as he leads the EPL this season with a career-high 10 assists. Aston Villa began their FA Cup journey with a 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough, with defender Matty Cash netting the tally. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will be desperate to generate offense as they have failed to score in four consecutive meetings with Aston Villa. They have averaged one goal over their last three matches across all competitions since routing Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal tie on Jan. 23. Chelsea's top scoring threat is midfielder Cole Palmer, who is tied for seventh in the Premier League with 10 tallies and recorded a brace in the triumph over Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old Palmer did not convert in Chelsea's 4-0 victory against Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup but still contributed by notching an assist. Brazilian defender Thiago Silva recorded one of the goals for the Blues in that contest and also scored in the club's 4-2 EPL loss to Wolves on Sunday. Chelsea is hoping striker Nicolas Jackson breaks out of his funk as the 22-year-old, who is second on the team with seven goals in Premier League action, has gone nine games across all competitions without a tally. See which team to pick here.

How to make Aston Villa vs. Chelsea picks

Green has broken down Wednesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, and where does all the betting value lie?