Aston Villa look to continue their recent strong play on the road when they visit Luton Town in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Aston Villa (16-4-6) have gone 4-2-1 over their last seven league matches away from home and have won three of four overall contests after beating Nottingham Forest 4-2 last weekend. Luton Town (5-5-15) have lost three straight EPL games and are 1-2-4 in their last seven following a 4-1 setback at Liverpool last time out. The Villans posted a 3-1 home victory when the teams met in October.

Kickoff at Kenilworth Road is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Villans are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Luton Town odds, while the Hatters are +320 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Luton Town vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Luton Town money line: Villans -135, Hatters +320, Draw +300

Aston Villa vs. Luton Town over/under: 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Luton Town spread: Villans -0.5 (-140)

AV: The Villans have allowed just one goal while going 3-2-0 on the road across all competitions in 2024

LT: The Hatters have won their last three home meetings with Aston Villa

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans are fourth in the Premier League in both goals (56) and goal differential (plus-21). The club is led offensively by Ollie Watkins, who is tied for third in the EPL with 14 tallies and shares the lead with a career-high 10 assists. The 28-year-old forward has converted in four of his last five league matches and has scored three goals over the last two, recording a brace in the Villans' 2-1 win at Fulham before tallying once against Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa have a number of other scoring threats, as Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz is second on the team with a career-best nine goals after registering a brace last weekend and Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has tallied seven times. Captain John McGinn has scored six goals and French winger Moussa Diaby has produced four, with both converting in the club's triumph over Luton Town earlier this season. The 26-year-old Bailey is tied for sixth in the EPL with seven assists, while Luiz, Diaby and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans have notched four apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Luton Town

Despite their struggles, the Hatters have converted in 21 of their 25 matches this season, including each of the last 13. Luton Town will be without leading scorer Elijah Adebayo (nine goals) on Saturday due to a hamstring injury, but they hope Carlton Morris continues his offensive surge. The 28-year-old striker is second on the club with seven tallies and has converted in four of his last six Premier League contests while also notching two of his four assists during that span.

The Hatters also will look to midfielder Ross Barkley and winger Chiedozie Ogbene for offense. The 30-year-old Barkley, who netted three tallies in 24 matches with Aston Villa in 2020-21, has matched that total in 20 contests this season. He also has recorded three assists, while the 26-year-old Ogbene converted in Luton's loss to Liverpool to pull even with Barkley in goals this campaign. See which team to pick here.

