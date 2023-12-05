A chance to move up in the English Premier League standings will be on the line when Aston Villa host reigning champion Manchester City on Wednesday at Villa Park in Birmingham. Manchester City enter the midweek match third in the table with 30 points. Manchester City are coming off a 3-3 draw against Spurs on Sunday. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are in fourth place with 29 points. They also are coming off a draw, a 2-2 decision at Bournemouth.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET. Manchester City are the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Manchester City odds, with Villa the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Aston Villa picks or Premier League predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 240-216-11 for a profit of $3,517 for $100 bettors. That includes an 81-50-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,688 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Aston Villa vs Manchester City from every angle and just revealed his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs Manchester City spread: Man City -0.5 (-150), Aston Villa +0.5 (+110)

Aston Villa vs Manchester City over/under: 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs Manchester City money line: Man City -135, Aston Villa +340, Draw +320

AVL: The Villans ranks second in the EPL in goals (33)

MCI: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (14)

leads the league in goals (14) Aston Villa vs Manchester City picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Aston Villa

Aston Villa face a Manchester City side that will be without Rodri. One of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Rodri picked up his fifth yellow card of the season on Sunday, which means he has been automatically suspended for one game. Since his debut in 2019, Rodri has missed 16 Premier League matches, and Man City have lost six of them, including the last two.

In addition, Villa Park has been a difficult place for visiting teams recently. Aston Villa have won 13 straight league matches at home. They have not lost a league match at Villa Park since a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on Feb 18. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester City

Man City have arguably the best goal scorer in the world in Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old striker from Norway leads the league in goals with 14, four more than his closest pursuer. Less than two weeks ago, Haaland scored his 50th career Premier League goal in just his 48th game. He became the fastest player in Premier League history to reach that milestone, breaking Andrew Cole's previous record of 65 games.

Led by Haaland, City boast the highest-scoring attack in the league. The club leads the league in goals with 36. In their last six matches across all competitions, Manchester City have averaged 3.3 goals per match. See which team to pick here.

How to make Aston Villa vs. Manchester City picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is backing Over 3.5 goals. He also has two other confident best bets, both of which offer a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Aston Villa on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Aston Villa vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 37 units on Premier League picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.