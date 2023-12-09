AC Milan will try to keep their hot streak alive when they visit Atalanta for an Italian Serie A showdown on Saturday on Paramount+. The Rossoneri are third in the Italian Serie A table after winning their last two matches, most recently defeating Frosinone, 3-1. Meanwhile, Atalanta are trying to turn things around after losing three of their last four matches including a 3-0 road defeat to Torino their last time out. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy is set for Noon ET. The latest Atalanta vs. AC Milan odds list Atalanta as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Atalanta vs. AC Milan time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Atalanta vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking AC Milan to draw no bet for a +100 payout. The expert notes that Stefano Pioli's team has won four of their last five meetings against Atalanta, including two 2-0 victories over the last two seasons. The Rossoneri also have two wins and two draws in their last four domestic road games. This could spell trouble for Atalanta, who have only won once in their last six games across all competition.

"This will be a tight match, but I think AC Milan will collect all three points on the road," Sutton told SportsLine.

