Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off in Italian Serie A play on Monday when Atalanta hosts Frosinone. Atalanta are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, while Frosinone have lost four straight in league play. Both teams played in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals last week. Atalanta knocked off AC Milan on the road on Wednesday, while Frosinone suffered a lopsided 4-0 defeat against Juventus on Thursday.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Frosinone odds list Atalanta as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Frosinone the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +380 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Frosinone

Atalanta vs. Frosinone date: Monday, Jan. 15

Atalanta vs. Frosinone time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Frosinone live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Frosinone vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Atalanta vs. Frosinone, Sutton is picking Atalanta (-1.5) to cover the spread for a +115 payout. Atalanta have been extremely tough to beat on home soil in recent weeks. In fact, Atalanta have won each of their last three league games at home, which includes a 4-1 victory over Salernitana on Dec. 18.

Atalanta will also have revenge on their minds after they suffered a 2-1 setback on the road against Frosinone on Matchday 2. Frosinone enter Monday's match having lost each of their last four fixtures across all competitions, conceding 12 goals during that span.

"Frosinone have given up two or more goals in each of their last seven away games in league play," Sutton told SportsLine. "They've conceded 34 total goals this season, the third-most in Serie A. I expect Frosinone's road struggles to continue on Monday as Atalanta cruises to a comfortable victory on home soil."

