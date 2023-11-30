Titans in the UEFA Europa League competition will clash as Atalanta hosts Sporting CP on Thursday on Paramount+. Atalanta sits at the top of Group D with 10 points and Sporting are second in the group with seven points. The Serie A side is looking for a rebound after a 2-1 league loss to Napoli, while Sporting are coming off an 8-0 win against Dumiense in the Taca de Portugal. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Sporting odds list the Italian side as -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sporting listed as +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Sporting CP vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Sporting CP date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Atalanta vs. Sporting CP time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Sporting CP vs. Atalanta

UEFA Europa League picks for Sporting CP vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

For Atalanta vs. Sporting CP, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -150 payout. The expert acknowledges these teams are two of the best in Europa League and play a very similar game, as was evident in the reverse fixture when Atalanta won 2-1. The Italians have a strong attack but also a leaky defense, which will open the door for Sporting. The visitors will be more desperate for points since they sit in second in Group D, which could also lead to more goals being scored.

"When I see these two teams play, with the attacking talent they both possess in the likes of Viktory Gyokeres, Giorgio Scalvini, Ademola Lookman, Paulinho and more, I can't do anything but bet on goals no matter how chippy and close I expect this matchup to be," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

