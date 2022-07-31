Two tough Brazilian Serie A competitors will face off when Athletico-PR hosts Sao Paulo FC on Sunday on Paramount+. The visiting Sao Paulo club continues to lead the league in draws and enters Sunday's match after four straight ties in domestic play. Athletico enters Sunday's match on the heels of a tough 2-0 loss to Botafogo, but still sits at No. 5 on the Brasileirao Serie A table as it readies for a busy month of tournament play. Both teams are scoring goals left and right across all competitions, which should make this a very entertaining match. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Atheltico PR vs. Sao Paulo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Athletico PR as the +124 favorite (risk $100 to win $124) on the 90-minute money line. Sao Paulo is the +210 underdog, while a draw is priced at +200.

How to watch Athletico-PR vs. Sao Paulo

Athletico-PR vs. Sao Paulo date: Sunday, July 31

Athletico-PR vs. Sao Paulo time: 3 p.m. ET

Athletico-PR vs. Sao Paulo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Athletico-PR vs. Sao Paulo

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Athletico-PR vs. Sao Paulo, Eimer is picking both teams to score at -105. Athletico has scored six goals over its last four games across all competitions, while Sao Paulo has scored nine over its last four.

Another factor that can play into BTTS Yes hitting is that Sao Paulo has scored plenty of goals despite tying in so many games. The visitors lead Brasileirao Serie A with 11 draws this season and have drawn in four in a row heading into Sunday's match. They have also scored 28 goals over 19 games and conceded 24, so these draws tend to be high-scoring affairs.

"Looking at their difficult month ahead with tournament play right around the corner, we would not be surprised to see Sao Paulo grab an early lead, then concede like they have always done," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

