Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers: MLS Cup final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

ATLANTA -- MLS Cup 2018 is just a day away. On Saturday, Atlanta United hosts the Portland Timbers in the big final at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's the Eastern and Western Conference champs in a winner-take-all battle in front of another packed house.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know, and click here for your guide to MLS Cup 2018:

MLS Cup: Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers

Date : Saturday, Dec. 8



: Saturday, Dec. 8 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta



: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta TV channel : FOX and UniMas



: FOX and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Atlanta -225 / Portland +650 / Draw +335

Storylines

Atlanta: It's the final ride in Atlanta for coach Tata Martino. He's leaving the club after the final, with all signs pointing toward him taking the Mexico national team job, so he wants to go out with a bang. He said in his Thursday press conference that the team is healthy, except for Sal Zizzo who is still out with his knee injury from August. Michael Parkhurst was limited in practice earlier in the week but said on Thursday he feels good and is expected to play.

Portland: The Timbers are focused and ready to go. Star midfielder Diego Valeri said on Thursday that the prior experience of winning the title in 2015 on the road in Columbus only helps them prepare more. This time, it's going to be in front of a much bigger crowd and a better team, and they expect Atlanta to come out quickly and try to score early. The Timbers don't have any key injuries ahead of this one and are expected to be at full strength.

Atlanta vs. Portland prediction

Atlanta has lost just twice at home all year. And though the Timbers have been road warriors during the entire playoffs, doing it here won't come easy. Atlanta's talented attack, led by league MVP Josef Martinez, win the 2018 MLS Cup and send Tata Martino out on a high.

Pick: Atlanta (-225)