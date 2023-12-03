Barcelona's Joao Felix faces his parent club for the first time when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a key La Liga match at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Felix, a 24-year-old forward from Portugal, is on loan from Atletico Madrid, for whom he scored 34 times in 131 appearances over four seasons. Since joining Barcelona in September, he has four goals in 16 matches across all competitions. He also has been public about his preference for Barcelona's style of play over Atleti's.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barca are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid odds, with the Rojiblancos the +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona picks or any other La Liga predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently, going 18-8-1 with his last 27 soccer picks for a profit of 7.71 units.



Now, Sutton has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid:

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Barcelona -105, Atletico Madrid +270, Draw +260

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-105), Atletico Madrid +0.5 (-125)

BAR: Robert Lewandowski leads the team in goals (seven)

leads the team in goals (seven) ATM: Antoine Griezmann ranks second in the league in goals (nine)

Why you should back Barcelona

The defending La Liga champions have one of the best goal scorers in the world in Robert Lewandowski. In his second season with Barcelona, the 35-year-old striker leads the team and is tied for fifth in La Liga with seven goals. Last season he led the league with 23 goals and scored 34 goals across all competitions.

In addition, Barca have owned the head-to-head series against Atleti recently, winning the last three matches against the Rojiblancos. In February 2022, Barcelona beat Atleti 4-2 at Camp Nou. In January 2023, Barca won 1-0 at the Metropolitano, and in April, Barca won again, 1-0.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid enter this important match in excellent form. The Rojiblancos have won eight of their last nine league matches, a stretch that includes a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid. Atleti also have won their last two Champions League matches against Feyenoord and Celtic by a combined score of 9-1.

One of the biggest reasons for the club's success has been the attack. The Rojiblancos have more goals (45) at this point of the season than at any time in Diego Simeone's 12 seasons as manager. Antoine Griezmann leads the team with 13 goals while Alvaro Morata has 12.

How to make Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Sutton has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona from every angle and is picking Over the goal total.

Who wins Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for the Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona match, all from the expert who is 18-8-1 with his last 27 soccer picks, and find out.