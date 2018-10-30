Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa: Live stream, watch Copa del Rey online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Barca will be without Messi, but it shouldn't matter against a third division side

Barcelona takes on Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey as the reigning cup champions come off of a huge 5-1 victory over rival Real Madrid. Lionel Messi is sidelined with a broken arm and many backups will likely feature in a match that many expect Barca to win without much trouble.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa in the USA

When: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca will play some of its younger players and will see Munir score two goals in a comfortable first-leg victory against a team that stands little chance of getting any result. Barca 4, Cultural 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories