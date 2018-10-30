Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa: Live stream, watch Copa del Rey online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
Barca will be without Messi, but it shouldn't matter against a third division side
Barcelona takes on Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey as the reigning cup champions come off of a huge 5-1 victory over rival Real Madrid. Lionel Messi is sidelined with a broken arm and many backups will likely feature in a match that many expect Barca to win without much trouble.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa in the USA
When: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca will play some of its younger players and will see Munir score two goals in a comfortable first-leg victory against a team that stands little chance of getting any result. Barca 4, Cultural 0.
