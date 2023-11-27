Barcelona and Porto meet in UEFA Champions League Group H on Tuesday with both sides on nine points ahead of the meeting at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Shakhtar Donetsk shocked Barca last time out to deny Xavi's men qualification with two games to spare. La Liga's champions would suddenly in uncomfortable territory if they drop more points against the Portuguese side, although a win would seal qualification with a game to spare ahead of a trip to Antwerp. Barca continue to be underwhelming in the Spanish topflight with just two wins from their last five outings across all competitions. Xavi also has an unwanted record of not yet having reached the knockout stage of the UCL. Porto could also qualify for the knockout round if they win and Shakhtar draw or lose, but the final round of games is the most likely moment for Sergio Conceicao's side to know their fate.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barcelona -200; Draw: +341; Porto +525

Team news

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains a doubt after missing the Rayo Vallecano clash so Inaki Pena may continue in goal while Gavi is likely out for the rest of this campaign after surgery. Sergi Roberto could return from injury while Xavi should reinstate Joao Felix, Ilkay Gundogan, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Raphinha to his XI. Frenkie de Jong went 90 over the weekend so should play on.

Potential Barcelona XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Porto: Samuel Portugal, Ivan Marcano, Gabriel Veron and Ivan Jaime are out injured while Wendell is a doubt and is unlikely to do better than a bench role. David Carmo, Pepe Aquino, Mehdi Taremi and Diogo Costa should all return although Evanilson is also likely to continue in the starting XI.

Potential Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi; Galeno, Varela, Eustaquio, Aquino; Evanilson, Taremi.

Prediction

Barcelona should be able to seal their qualification here although Porto will likely make them work for it. A slimmer winning margin is not unlikely, but expect Xavi's side to be celebrating a knockout berth after the game. Pick: Barcelona 2, Porto 0.