Barcelona hosts Porto in a Group H showdown in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday on Paramount+. Barcelona and Porto enter Tuesday's clash with nine points, meaning this match could play a pivotal role in which teams in Group H advance to the knockout stage. Barcelona are coming off a surprising 1-0 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in their last Champions League fixture, while Porto have won seven of their last eight games across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Porto odds list Barcelona as -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Porto listed as +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Porto

Barcelona vs. Porto date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Barcelona vs. Porto time: 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Porto live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for Porto vs. Barcelona

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Barcelona vs. Porto, Sutton is backing Under 2.5 goals at +125 odds. Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Porto in the reverse fixture and Xavi's side managed just four shots on target in that win. Porto finished that match with five shots on target despite holding just 43% of possession. In addition, three of Barcelona's last four games have featured Under 2.5 goals.

"Despite featuring a bevy of offensive talent, Barcelona have failed to score more than one goal in four of their last five games across all competitions," Sutton told SportsLine. "FC Porto, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five matches and I expect Tuesday's clash to be a low-scoring affair." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups, and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.