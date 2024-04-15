Barcelona attempt to advance to the semifinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League when they host Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Tuesday. Barcelona, who haven't got past the quarterfinals since 2018-19, gained the upper hand with a 3-2 victory on the road in the first leg. PSG are looking to reach the semifinals for the third time in five years. Barca won two of the three previous quarterfinal meetings between the sides.

Kickoff at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barca are +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Barcelona vs. PSG odds, while the Parisians are +195 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any PSG vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Here are the betting lines and trends for PSG vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. PSG money line: Barcelona +115, PSG +195, Draw +290

Barcelona vs. PSG over/under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. PSG spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+110)

BAR: Barca have won 37 of the 39 ties in UEFA competitions in which they recorded a road victory in the first leg

PSG: The Parisians have won only six of their last 18 matches against Spanish clubs

Barcelona vs. PSG picks

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona came up with their second consecutive three-goal performance in the Champions League in the first leg, but they did it without offensive contributions from their top three scorers. Striker Robert Lewandowski, forward Joao Felix and winger Ferran Torres share the team lead in the competition with three goals apiece, but they did not convert in the win against PSG. Brazilian winger Raphinha finally broke through, registering a brace after being held without a goal in his first five UCL matches.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen also made a rare appearance on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old, who has not scored in 22 La Liga games this season, converted in the 77th minute of the first-leg contest to break a deadlock and lead Barcelona to victory. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan notched his fourth assist of the competition on Wednesday to pull even with Raphinha and four others for the UCL lead. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back PSG

The Parisians also saw their top scorer get thwarted in the first leg. Forward Kylian Mbappe, who is tied for second in the Champions League with six goals, did not convert against Barcelona after netting three goals versus Real Sociedad in the Round of 16. Mbappe is the leading scorer in France's Ligue 1 with 24 goals in 26 contests.

Nine different players have converted at least once for PSG in the competition, with winger Ousmane Dembele and Portuguese midfielder Vitinha scoring in the first leg against Barcelona. Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who scored the Parisians' lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their group-stage finale, is tied for seventh in the UCL with three assists. The 18-year-old has notched only two assists in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season. See which team to pick here.

