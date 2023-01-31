Barcelona could face a tough test on Wednesday when they head to Seville to take on Real Betis in a Spanish La Liga match. Barcelona (15-2-1) have a five-point lead over rival Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, but Real Betis (9-4-5) are sixth in the standings. Both teams are strong defensively and have players near the top of the league's scoring list. Real Betis bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Espanyol with a victory over Getafe by the same score on Saturday. Barcelona are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions including three consecutive 1-0 victories. Also part of that run is a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in the Spanish Supercopa semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 12, a match Barcelona won on penalties.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Benito Villamarin Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Real Betis vs. Barcelona odds. Real Betis are +420 underdogs, a draw is listed at +285, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Real Betis picks, make sure you check out the Spanish La Liga predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is 22-7 (+17.03) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023, bringing a profit of more than $1,700 for $100 bettors. He also is a stunning 64-28-1 (69%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $3,000. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Real Betis vs. Barcelona matchup from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Real Betis:

Barcelona vs. Real Betis spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-150)

Barcelona vs. Real Betis over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Betis money line: Betis +420, Barcelona -155, Draw +285

BET: Real Betis have outscored their past eight league opponents 10-5

BAR: Barca have a 20-1 goal advantage in their past eight games in La Liga

Barcelona vs. Real Betis picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Barcelona

La Blaugrana have the best defense in the league by a wide margin. They have conceded just six goals in 18 league matches. Marc-Andre ter Stegen already has 14 clean sheets, just five fewer than last season's league leader. The 30-year-old goalkeeper also has a league-best 90.2 save percentage. Offense plays a part in the defensive success, as Barca control the ball for almost 65% of their matches. Meanwhile, they lead La Liga in shots on target (100), averaging 5.7 while firing off 15.7 overall per contest.

Barca certainly aren't all about defense, though, as Robert Lewandowski has been dominant since coming over from Bayern Munich before the season. He has 22 goals in 22 matches, scoring 13 in league play to lead La Liga. He scored in the Supercopa matchup, and Ansu Fati had the other goal. The 20-year-old has six goals and in 29 matches (nine starts). Ousmane Dembele (five goals, five assists) is out, so Raphinha (two, three), Ferran Torres (two goals) and Fati will get more chances.

Why you should back Real Betis

Los Verdiblancos also have an excellent back line, conceding 14 goals in their 18 league matches. They will fight tooth-and-nail for a victory that could put them right in the mix for a top-four spot, and they have been tough to crack at home. Betis have scored 12 goals and allowed five in eight matches at Benito Villamarin, going 5-2-1. Barca, meanwhile, suffered their only loss away from Camp Nou and conceded five of their six goals this season on the road.

Real Betis should have confidence from the last meeting, when they equalized in both regulation and added time for the draw. The last matchup's result was not a fluke, as Betis had the edge in shots (15-12) and attempts on target (7-6). This despite holding the ball just 39% of the match. Borja Iglesias is tied for third in the league with nine goals, scoring on a penalty against Getafe to snap a seven-match drought. Nabil Fekir returned from injury to come off the bench Saturday, and he has a goal and two assists in 11 matches. He leads the league in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes at 6.15.

How to make Real Betis vs. Barcelona picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's Real Betis vs. Barcelona match from every angle. He is taking the Over on the goal total and has two other best bets, and his full breakdown of the La Liga matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Real Betis in Wednesday's La Liga match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Real Betis vs. Barcelona match, all from the soccer expert up more than $1,700 on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.