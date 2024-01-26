Barcelona seek their fourth consecutive league victory when they host Villarreal in a 2023-24 La Liga matchup on Saturday. Barcelona (13-5-2) have gone 3-1-0 since suffering just their second loss of the season, drawing against Valencia before defeating Almeria, Las Palmas and Real Betis. Villarreal (5-5-11) are winless in their last three matches but avoided a third straight loss by battling Mallorca to a 1-1 draw last time out. Barca posted a 4-3 road victory when these teams met earlier this season.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal money line: Barca -320, Yellow Submarine +750, Draw +450

Barcelona vs. Villarreal over/under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Villarreal spread: Barca -1.5 (-115)

BAR: Barca have converted in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions

VIL: The Yellow Submarine have been held to fewer than two goals in four straight contests overall

Why you should back Barcelona

Barca is led offensively by striker Robert Lewandowski, who has recorded eight goals and four assists. The 35-year-old Pole is looking to reach double digits in tallies for the 13th consecutive season and 15th time in 16 career campaigns. Lewandowski has netted three tallies in his last three meetings with Villarreal, including a pair in a 3-0 home victory last season.

Lewandowski has converted just once in his last seven league matches, but winger Ferran Torres has been red-hot of late for Barcelona. The 23-year-old has netted four of his seven tallies over his last two La Liga contests, scoring once in the team's 2-1 triumph over Las Palmas on Jan. 4 before registering a hat trick in last Sunday's 4-2 victory against Real Betis. Torres and Lewandowski both converted in Barca's win at Villarreal in August along with forward Joao Felix, who has tallied in three of his last six league games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Villarreal

The Yellow Submarine are looking to end their string of three straight losses to Barcelona that has followed a 2-0 win in May 2022. They were shut out in back-to-back meetings before the setback earlier this season in which they owned a 3-2 lead in the second half. Striker Gerard Moreno has converted in just one of his last seven La Liga matches but is tied for sixth in the league with nine goals.

The 31-year-old Moreno is looking to hit double figures in goals for the fifth time in 10 La Liga seasons and first since he recorded a career-high 23 in 2020-21. Fellow striker Alexander Sorloth is Villarreal's second-leading scorer as he netted his seventh tally in the club's 1-1 draw against Mallorca last Saturday. The 28-year-old Norwegian, who is in his first season with the Yellow Submarine after spending the previous two with Real Sociedad, converted in the team's loss to Barcelona in August. See which team to pick here.

