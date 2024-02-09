The Bundesliga's top two meet on Saturday with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bayern Munich at BayArena with a two-point advantage heading into this one. Xabi Alonso's men are unbeaten, while Thomas Tuchel's side are defending champions with this the first time in history that two team have 50 points or more after 20 rounds of games. Tuesday's DFB Pokal win over Stuttgart meant not only a semifinals berth for Die Werkself but also a 30-game unbeaten run across all competitions which was earned by fighting back from 1-0 and 2-1 down.

Bayern's 32-game run is the longest in history and a draw or better here would see this Leverkusen side move within one game of levelling that. Alonso's side are 25 points better off than they were this time last season and these two drew 2-2 last time out. The Basque tactician led Leverkusen to a win over Bayern back in March of 2023 and obviously has ties with the club as a former player. Tuchel is trying to keep the prolific Bavarians on track for a 12th straight Bundesliga title and they are seven points better off than this time last year and are also making record pace for a second-placed side. A win for Bayern could put them back in the driver's seat and they have won four of their last five visits to BayArena despite losing the last one.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany

BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Leverkusen +150; Draw +290; Bayern +138



Team news

Leverkusen: Victor Boniface and Arthur are both out while Odilon Kossounou remains in Ivory Coast on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Exequiel Palacios is a doubt with a thigh issue so Robert Andrich and Granit Xhaka should continue in the middle. Nathan Tella will hope to start while Patrik Schick could make way for new arrival Borja Iglesias.

Potential Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Iglesias.

Bayern: Alphonso Davies joins Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Daniel Peretz, Tarek Buchmann and Bouna Sarr on the injury list. Konrad Laimer and new face Bryan Zaragoza will need late tests but Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are back in training while Min-jae Kim is back after AFC Asian Cup duty. Aleksandar Pavlovic could continue in the middle alongside Leon Goretzka while Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala should all support Harry Kane as he hunts a 25th Bundesliga goal this season.

Potential Bayern XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Kim, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Prediction

This is the one that everybody has been waiting for in German soccer and it is unlikely to disappoint. A win for Leverkusen would be huge but a draw keeps them ahead and that is the most likely outcome against this Bayern side. Pick: Leverkusen 1, Bayern 1.