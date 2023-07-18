Bayern Munich got a solid warmup in with a 27-0 victory over ninth-tier FC Rottach-Egern on Tuesday in a friendly. Four players registered hat tricks or better during the dominant win in their first game of preseason at their Tegernsee training camp as the Bavarians looked to build off of last season, winning the Bundesliga on the final day but falling short in Champions League action.

The score was even more one-sided than the last time these two teams faced each other. In 2019, Bayern Munich walked away with a 23-0 victory over Rottach-Egern.

This time around, Bayern were already up by 18 at halftime. The 27 goals at the end of the night saw 13 different players score. Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel led the team with five goals each. Musiala opened the scoring just three minutes into the match.

Serge Gnabry was also a significant contributor with three goals. Meanwhile, Raphael Guerreiro -- who officially joined the team this summer -- made his presence known with two goals during his debut with Bayern. The leftback was previously playing for Borussia Dortmund.

While the team overall had a good day on the pitch, Bayern forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting left the game early with an apparent knee injury during the second half. There are no details on the extent of the injury yet as the club have yet to fully replace the legendary Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona last season. Bayern have been linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

Next up, Bayern Munich will take on Manchester City for a friendly at the new Japan National Stadium on July 26. Their most recent meeting was during the Champions League quarterfinals with City advancing en route to winning the competition.