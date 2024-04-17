The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday. You can follow all the coverage on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Arsenal 5-2-2, Bayern Munich 6-2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: Paramount+

CBS Sports App

Paramount+

What to Know

Arsenal will face off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 17th at Allianz Arena. Arsenal's last four Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Neither team was able to walk away with a win in the first leg of the Quarterfinal last Tuesday. After two halves, Arsenal and Bayern Munich settled for a 2-2 draw. Arsenal's two goals came from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, while Bayern Munich got theirs from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane.

Arsenal's draw gives them a new tournament record of 5-2-2. As for Bayern Munich, they moved theirs to 6-2-1.

With the semi-finals looming, the two teams have to be feeling the pressure. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bayern Munich is a slight favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +155 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Quarterfinals TV schedule



All times U.S./Eastern