The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday. You can follow all the coverage on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Bayern Munich
- Current Records: Arsenal 5-2-2, Bayern Munich 6-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Arena
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Arsenal will face off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 17th at Allianz Arena. Arsenal's last four Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Neither team was able to walk away with a win in the first leg of the Quarterfinal last Tuesday. After two halves, Arsenal and Bayern Munich settled for a 2-2 draw. Arsenal's two goals came from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, while Bayern Munich got theirs from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane.
Arsenal's draw gives them a new tournament record of 5-2-2. As for Bayern Munich, they moved theirs to 6-2-1.
With the semi-finals looming, the two teams have to be feeling the pressure. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Bayern Munich is a slight favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +155 to win.
The over/under is 2.5 goals.
Quarterfinals TV schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
|WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
|1:30 - 2 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Multicast Stream
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network