Bayern Munich and Arsenal will meet for a second leg showdown in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Bavarians and Gunners played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in London last week, so the winner of this match will advance to the semifinals. Bayern Munich had their 11-year reign in the Bundesliga come to an end over the weekend, as Bayer Leverkusen clinched the title. Arsenal conceded control of the Premier League in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last Sunday and are just 2-5 at this stage of the Champions League overall. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich date: Wednesday, April 17

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Green is picking both teams to score and over 2.5 goals for a -120 payout. The first leg provided plenty of fireworks for the fans, as 21 total goal attempts and six shots on goal resulted in four goals. Green's bet for this match would have cashed at halftime of that one, as Bayern held a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.

Both teams have scored in seven of Bayern's last 10 matches across all competitions, while Arsenal have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine matches. Bayern striker Harry Kane is one goal away from becoming the top scorer against the Gunners all-time, as he has netted 15 goals against them during his career. Green believes Arsenal will be the more aggressive side, but their vulnerability on the counterattack will turn this into a high-scoring thriller.

"It is easy to see both teams scoring once again in this game. It promises to be an absorbing tactical battle between Arteta and Thomas Tuchel, and this one could potentially go into extra-time, as the teams looked evenly matched in the first leg," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

