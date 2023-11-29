The UEFA Champions League groups stage continues on Wednesday with a match between Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen on Paramount+. Bayern sit atop Group A after winning all four of their tournament matches thus far while they also try to stay undefeated in Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Copenhagen are tied atop the Danish Superliga table and are second to Bayern in Group A with just four points. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen odds list Bayern as the -480 favorites (risk $480 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Copenhagen listed as +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch FC Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen time: 3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for FC Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen, Sutton is picking both teams to score no draw for a +120 payout. The expert notes that Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel could sit some of his top players on Wednesday since the team has already secured the top spot in the group. However, they will still be competitive since they pack so much firepower having scored 28 goals in their last six games at home in all competitions.

That being said, the Germans have also conceded at least once in seven of their last 10 fixtures overall. This trend lends itself well to Copenhagen, who should have confidence coming off of a 4-3 win against Manchester United in their last tournament outing.

"I think both teams will find the back of the net on Wednesday, but Bayern secures all three points with another strong showing at Allianz Arena," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

