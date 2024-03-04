Bayern Munich attempt to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year when they host Lazio for the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Bayern Munich, who are tied with Liverpool for the third-most UCL titles with six, need a multi-goal victory after dropping a 1-0 decision in the first leg of this matchup. Lazio are looking to avenge their loss to Die Roten at this stage of the competition in 2020-21, when they suffered 4-1 and 2-1 defeats.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Bayern are -390 favorites (risk $390 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Lazio odds, while the Biancocelesti are +950 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, bringing a profit of $447 to $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Lazio vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio money line: Bayern -390, Lazio +950, Draw +550

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio over/under: 2.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio spread: Bayern -1.5 (-130)

BM: Bayern have recorded 10 wins and three draws in their last 13 home games during Champions League play

LAZ: Lazio have advanced after winning the first leg in 12 of their last 13 knockout ties in continental competitions

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Die Roten need to find the form they had during the group stage of the Champions League, where they posted five wins and a draw. Bayern have played well defensively since opening the competition with a 4-3 victory against Manchester United, allowing fewer than two goals in each of their last six matches. They have conceded just once over their last three contests.

Striker Harry Kane has been a force for Bayern in his first season in the German Bundesliga, and he has been one of the top offensive players in this competition as well. The 30-year-old striker, who leads the Bundesliga with 27 goals, is tied for sixth in the UCL with four tallies and shares third place with three assists. Winger Kingsley Coman (two goals) is unavailable due to a knee injury, but Bayern still has midfielder Jamal Musiala and forward Mathys Tel, who also have scored two goals apiece.

Why you should back Lazio

The Biancocelesti also have come up with some strong defensive efforts during Champions League play, giving up more than one goal in only two of their seven contests. Lazio have posted clean sheets in three of their last four matches, including the first leg of this matchup. Striker Ciro Immobile netted his sixth goal of the competition in that game, tying him with Kane and eight others for sixth place.

The 34-year-old Immobile, who has converted a team-leading six times in 23 Serie A contests this season, is the only player that has produced in Lazio's last three UCL victories. During the group stage, he scored in the 1-0 victory against Feyenoord and registered a brace in the 2-0 triumph over Celtic. Winger Pedro has recorded half of Lazio's four other goals in the competition, including the winner in the club's 2-1 win versus Celtic.

Green has broken down Tuesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total.

