Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of advancing to the Champions League semifinals after an impressive 3-2 win at Bayern Munich in their quarterfinal first leg. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, Neymar recorded two assists and Keylor Navas made a number of incredible saves as the French side won the rematch of last year's final.

Here's how all the players in the match performed, along with a rating for each.

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer -- Goalkeeper

Played 90 minutes

Bottled the first goal by trying to outsmarting Mbappe. Was let down by his defense on all three goals in the lead up to the strike. A night to forget for him. Rating: 4

Lucas Hernandez -- Defender

Played 90 minutes (yellow card)

Decent but nothing more. Had a couple tackles, but his balls going forward weren't all that great. Had trouble with PSG's speed, as did everybody else. Rating: 4

David Alaba -- Defender

Played 90 minutes

His positioning was horrendous at times, having to try and sprint back on both first-half goals. Really should have scored late, missing a golden chance just wide of the post. Rating: 4

Niklas Sule -- Defender

Played 42 minutes

Asleep at the wheel all night long. He's slow to begin with, but Franklin the turtle would beat him in a race. He was just torn to shreds and failed to react even at a below-average rate. He was horrific. Rating: 1

Benjamin Pavard -- Defender

Played 90 minutes (one assist)

Solid and nearly scored in the first half, while having other decent looks as well in the second. Most of the action in attack wasn't down his flank. Did get an assist. Rating: 6.5

Leon Goretzka -- Midfielder

Played 33 minutes

Boy did he waste a lovely chance in front of goal that will give him nightmares. He really never got involved too much before coming off with what seemed to be an injury. Rating: 5

Joshua Kimmich -- Midfielder

Played 90 minutes (one assist, yellow card)

A bright spot with some lovely balls into the box. Does everything well and recorded a fine assist in this one. Will be key in the second leg if Bayern are to come back. Rating: 7

Thomas Muller -- Attacking midfielder (⚽ 60')

Played 90 minutes

Did miss an absolutely golden opportunity in the first half but got his team an important goal on the hour-mark with a fine header. He would have liked to been more involved in attack. Rating: 7

Kingsley Coman -- Attacking midfielder

Played 90 minutes

Showed his pace but struggled to create much in space early. Did end up creating three chances and had four shots of his own, but none of his looks were all that great. Rating: 5

Leroy Sane -- Attacking midfielder

Played 90 minutes

He was just OK. Wasn't heavily involved and faded as the game went on. His passing was also off, completing a team-low 77.5 percent of them. Rating: 4

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -- Forward (⚽ 37')

Played 90 minutes (one goal, yellow card)

Replaced Robert Lewandowski well, doing his job by getting a well taken goal in the first half. His passing was superb and should have had an assist to Alaba. Rating: 7.5

Alphonso Davies -- Defender

Played 57 minutes

The Canadian did well to bring some pace to the defense and get down the flank to create some danger. His passing was precise. Rating: 6

Jerome Boateng -- Defender

Played 48 minutes (yellow card)

Not great off the bench, as he was schooled by Mbappe on the third goal. Rating: 4

Hansi Flick -- Coach

Playing Sule is a liability. To his credit, the team played well in attack, but that defense has a lot of work ahead of itself. Going to be hard to turn this around. Rating: 3

PSG

Keylor Navas -- Goalkeeper

Played 90 minutes

Multiple big saves. Not helped by his defense aerially on either of Bayern's goals in difficult conditions. The difference between a fortuitous draw and a famous win. Rating: 8

Colin Dagba -- Defender

Played 90 minutes

Unexpectedly given a start and ultimately a full 90-minute outing. While he found it tough, especially early on, he grew more into the encounter as it went on. Rating: 5

Marquinhos -- Defender (⚽ 28')

Played 30 minutes (one goal, subbed off injured)

Heroic. Strong defensive display while he was on and scored a priceless second away goal before coming off injured. PSG need him operational next week. Rating: 8

Presnel Kimpembe -- Defender

Played 90 minutes.

Not the same without Marquinhos alongside him but that is to be expected when such a familiar pairing is broken up. Will need to raise his game in Paris. Rating: 6

Abdou Diallo -- Defender

Played 45 minutes.

Continued his solid run of performances at left-back before being withdrawn at half-time with what must have been a physical issue of some sort. Rating: 6

Danilo Pereira -- Midfielder

Played 90 minutes

To go 90 minutes after an injury is impressive but to go a full game in an unfavored secondary role is even more admirable and he did just that filling in for Marquinhos. Arguably should have done better on one goal but was otherwise sound. Rating: 7

Idrissa Gueye -- Midfielder

Played 90 minutes

Much better than the majority of his performances for PSG have been. This was in the same range as him imp0ressive early display against Real Madrid as he involved himself thoroughly. Rating: 7

Angel Di Maria -- Attacking midfielder

Played 71 minutes

Played roles in two of the three goals but was missing at times and suffered physically the longer the game wore on. Rating: 6

Neymar -- Attacking midfielder

Subbed after 90 minutes (two assists)

Another superb continental display from the Brazilian who continues to save his best for these sorts of nights with two sublime assists and played through discomfort for much of the second 45. Rating: 8

Julian Draxler -- Attacking midfielder

Played 90 minutes (yellow card)

Went 90 minutes but picked up a second half booking and contributed towards one of Bayern's two goals in agame that could have been so different had his first half strike not been ruled offside. Rating: 5

Kylian Mbappe -- Forward (⚽ 3', ⚽ 68')

Played 90 minutes (two goals)

Once again, the main man with two goals in an impressive display that saw him deliver on the biggest stage for the third consecutive game. A poor miss when offside in the second half should not detract from another groundbreaking moment in his young career. Rating: 9

Ander Herrera -- Midfielder

Played 60 minutes as a sub

Solid but unspectacular, as is often the case, after he was sent on to replace the injured Marquinhos as Pochettino moved his pieces around. Rating: 6

Mitchel Bakker -- Defender

Played 45 minutes as a sub

Something of a forgotten man under Pochettino, the Dutchman was given a chance and although it was far from plain sailing, he did not disgrace himself as PSG muddled through with two inexperienced full backs. Rating: 5

Moise Kean -- Forward

Played 19 minutes as a sub

Sent on for Di Maria and was unlucky not to get played in late on for what probably would have been a fourth Parisien goal. Rating: N/A

Rafinha -- Midfielder

Subbed in injury time

Given a token run-out in place of Neymar for the final few minutes as the game played out. Rating: N/A

Mauricio Pochettino -- Manager

Made four changes.

Considering his depleted squad pre-match and how he lost further players during the game, the Argentine handled himself well -- despite having to ride out serious pressure from the hosts. Rating: 7