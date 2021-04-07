Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of advancing to the Champions League semifinals after an impressive 3-2 win at Bayern Munich in their quarterfinal first leg. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, Neymar recorded two assists and Keylor Navas made a number of incredible saves as the French side won the rematch of last year's final.
Here's how all the players in the match performed, along with a rating for each.
Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer -- Goalkeeper
- Played 90 minutes
Bottled the first goal by trying to outsmarting Mbappe. Was let down by his defense on all three goals in the lead up to the strike. A night to forget for him. Rating: 4
Lucas Hernandez -- Defender
- Played 90 minutes (yellow card)
Decent but nothing more. Had a couple tackles, but his balls going forward weren't all that great. Had trouble with PSG's speed, as did everybody else. Rating: 4
David Alaba -- Defender
- Played 90 minutes
His positioning was horrendous at times, having to try and sprint back on both first-half goals. Really should have scored late, missing a golden chance just wide of the post. Rating: 4
Niklas Sule -- Defender
- Played 42 minutes
Asleep at the wheel all night long. He's slow to begin with, but Franklin the turtle would beat him in a race. He was just torn to shreds and failed to react even at a below-average rate. He was horrific. Rating: 1
Benjamin Pavard -- Defender
- Played 90 minutes (one assist)
Solid and nearly scored in the first half, while having other decent looks as well in the second. Most of the action in attack wasn't down his flank. Did get an assist. Rating: 6.5
Leon Goretzka -- Midfielder
- Played 33 minutes
Boy did he waste a lovely chance in front of goal that will give him nightmares. He really never got involved too much before coming off with what seemed to be an injury. Rating: 5
Joshua Kimmich -- Midfielder
- Played 90 minutes (one assist, yellow card)
A bright spot with some lovely balls into the box. Does everything well and recorded a fine assist in this one. Will be key in the second leg if Bayern are to come back. Rating: 7
Thomas Muller -- Attacking midfielder (⚽ 60')
- Played 90 minutes
Did miss an absolutely golden opportunity in the first half but got his team an important goal on the hour-mark with a fine header. He would have liked to been more involved in attack. Rating: 7
Kingsley Coman -- Attacking midfielder
- Played 90 minutes
Showed his pace but struggled to create much in space early. Did end up creating three chances and had four shots of his own, but none of his looks were all that great. Rating: 5
Leroy Sane -- Attacking midfielder
- Played 90 minutes
He was just OK. Wasn't heavily involved and faded as the game went on. His passing was also off, completing a team-low 77.5 percent of them. Rating: 4
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -- Forward (⚽ 37')
- Played 90 minutes (one goal, yellow card)
Replaced Robert Lewandowski well, doing his job by getting a well taken goal in the first half. His passing was superb and should have had an assist to Alaba. Rating: 7.5
Alphonso Davies -- Defender
- Played 57 minutes
The Canadian did well to bring some pace to the defense and get down the flank to create some danger. His passing was precise. Rating: 6
Jerome Boateng -- Defender
- Played 48 minutes (yellow card)
Not great off the bench, as he was schooled by Mbappe on the third goal. Rating: 4
Hansi Flick -- Coach
Playing Sule is a liability. To his credit, the team played well in attack, but that defense has a lot of work ahead of itself. Going to be hard to turn this around. Rating: 3
PSG
Keylor Navas -- Goalkeeper
- Played 90 minutes
Multiple big saves. Not helped by his defense aerially on either of Bayern's goals in difficult conditions. The difference between a fortuitous draw and a famous win. Rating: 8
Colin Dagba -- Defender
- Played 90 minutes
Unexpectedly given a start and ultimately a full 90-minute outing. While he found it tough, especially early on, he grew more into the encounter as it went on. Rating: 5
Marquinhos -- Defender (⚽ 28')
- Played 30 minutes (one goal, subbed off injured)
Heroic. Strong defensive display while he was on and scored a priceless second away goal before coming off injured. PSG need him operational next week. Rating: 8
Presnel Kimpembe -- Defender
- Played 90 minutes.
Not the same without Marquinhos alongside him but that is to be expected when such a familiar pairing is broken up. Will need to raise his game in Paris. Rating: 6
Abdou Diallo -- Defender
- Played 45 minutes.
Continued his solid run of performances at left-back before being withdrawn at half-time with what must have been a physical issue of some sort. Rating: 6
Danilo Pereira -- Midfielder
- Played 90 minutes
To go 90 minutes after an injury is impressive but to go a full game in an unfavored secondary role is even more admirable and he did just that filling in for Marquinhos. Arguably should have done better on one goal but was otherwise sound. Rating: 7
Idrissa Gueye -- Midfielder
- Played 90 minutes
Much better than the majority of his performances for PSG have been. This was in the same range as him imp0ressive early display against Real Madrid as he involved himself thoroughly. Rating: 7
Angel Di Maria -- Attacking midfielder
- Played 71 minutes
Played roles in two of the three goals but was missing at times and suffered physically the longer the game wore on. Rating: 6
Neymar -- Attacking midfielder
- Subbed after 90 minutes (two assists)
Another superb continental display from the Brazilian who continues to save his best for these sorts of nights with two sublime assists and played through discomfort for much of the second 45. Rating: 8
Julian Draxler -- Attacking midfielder
- Played 90 minutes (yellow card)
Went 90 minutes but picked up a second half booking and contributed towards one of Bayern's two goals in agame that could have been so different had his first half strike not been ruled offside. Rating: 5
Kylian Mbappe -- Forward (⚽ 3', ⚽ 68')
- Played 90 minutes (two goals)
Once again, the main man with two goals in an impressive display that saw him deliver on the biggest stage for the third consecutive game. A poor miss when offside in the second half should not detract from another groundbreaking moment in his young career. Rating: 9
Ander Herrera -- Midfielder
- Played 60 minutes as a sub
Solid but unspectacular, as is often the case, after he was sent on to replace the injured Marquinhos as Pochettino moved his pieces around. Rating: 6
Mitchel Bakker -- Defender
- Played 45 minutes as a sub
Something of a forgotten man under Pochettino, the Dutchman was given a chance and although it was far from plain sailing, he did not disgrace himself as PSG muddled through with two inexperienced full backs. Rating: 5
Moise Kean -- Forward
- Played 19 minutes as a sub
Sent on for Di Maria and was unlucky not to get played in late on for what probably would have been a fourth Parisien goal. Rating: N/A
Rafinha -- Midfielder
- Subbed in injury time
Given a token run-out in place of Neymar for the final few minutes as the game played out. Rating: N/A
Mauricio Pochettino -- Manager
- Made four changes.
Considering his depleted squad pre-match and how he lost further players during the game, the Argentine handled himself well -- despite having to ride out serious pressure from the hosts. Rating: 7