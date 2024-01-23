Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from a shocking defeat when the Bavarians host Union Berlin in a Bundesliga match on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich. On Sunday, Bayern Munich were beaten 1-0 by Werder Bremen, which won in Munich for the first time since 2008. The loss left Bayern Munich with 41 points, seven behind Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Union Berlin have not played since a scoreless draw with SC Freiburg on Jan. 13. The club is in danger of being relegated, entering Wednesday's tilt just three points above the relegation zone.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are the -750 favorites (risk $750 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin odds, with Union Berlin the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +750 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich picks or Bundesliga predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin from every angle and identified his picks and Bundesliga predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin spread: Bayern -2.5 (+120), Union +2.5 (-160)

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin money line: Bayern Munich -750, Union Berlin +1400, Draw +750

FCB: Harry Kane leads the Bundesliga in goals (22)

leads the Bundesliga in goals (22) FCU: Union Berlin rank fifth in the league in shots conceded (183)

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin picks:

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Bavarians have the most prolific attack in the Bundesliga. Led by star striker Harry Kane, who leads the league in goals (22), Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga in scoring (3.1 goals per game). The club also leads the league in goal differential (+36).

In addition, Bayern Munich have dominated the head-to-head series against Union Berlin. In nine previous matches, the Bavarians have six wins, while Union Berlin have zero. The teams have drawn three times. Bayern Munich have outscored Union Berlin 22-7 over that stretch.

Why you should back Union Berlin

Die Eisernen have the advantage of rest entering Wednesday's midweek matchup. Bayern Munich played on Sunday, meaning the Bavarians will have just two days rest. By contrast, Union Berlin have not played since Jan. 13, giving the team a full 10 days rest.

Union Berlin have played much better since Nenad Bjelica took over as manager. Prior to Bjelica's arrival on Nov. 26, Union Berlin had gone winless in 14 matches across all competitions, which led to the firing of manager Urs Fischer. But in five matches under Bjelica, Union Berlin have earned eight points, including a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

