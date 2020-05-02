Belarusian Premier League odds, predictions for May 3: Advanced model reveals top soccer picks

The Belarusian Premier League season continues on Sunday with four high-profile matches. The action begins at 7 a.m. ET with two clubs hoping to avoid relegation as last-place Belshina Bobruisk hosts 14th-place Dinamo Brest. That match will be followed by Vitbesk hosted by Mozyr at 9 a.m. ET. At 11 a.m. ET, fifth-place BATE Borisov will be at home against 10th-place Neman and then the action will wrap up with Isloch at Shakhter Soligorsk at 1 p.m. ET.

Dinamo Brest is one of the biggest favorites of the day despite going on the road against Belshina, as they're at -190 in the latest Belarusian Premier League odds with Belshina at +450 and draw at +295. Meanwhile, Vitebsk is a slight favorite (+128) over Mozyr (+205) with draw at +205 in what is expected to be the tightest match of Sunday's fixtures. Before locking in any Belarusian Premier League picks or soccer predictions for Sunday, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians, professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim, the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model made some huge calls last weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+200) between Torpedo BelAZ and Rukh Brest, as well as Dinamo Minsk's (-115) victory over Smolevichi, BATE Borisov (-180) topping Gorodeya, Slutsk (-135) beating Belshina Bobruisk and Isloch (-105) cruising past Vitebsk.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sunday's fixtures and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarusian Premier League predictions for May 3

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals as Shakhter Soligorsk hosts Isloch on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The home team enters the match sitting in 11th place in the Belarusian Premier League table, but its offense has come alive of late. Shakhter is coming off a 4-2 win in the Belarusian Cup over Dinamo Brest on Wednesday where it erased a 2-0 first-half deficit by scoring four unanswered goals in the second half.

Meanwhile, Isloch is third in the table and has been scoring more prolifically of late with a pair of goals in each of its last two league matches and seven goals now in their last four. Dmitri Komarovskiy has a goal in each of Isloch's last three games now and he'll be a tough assignment for a Shakhter side that has given up two goals in two of its last three matches in all competitions.

How to make Belarusian Premier League picks for May 3

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for every match in the Belarusian Premier League on Sunday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your picks.

So who should you back in the Belarusian Premier League on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Sunday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.