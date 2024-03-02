Brazil and Argentina will square off in a highly-anticipated 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday on Paramount+. Brazil topped Group B in the previous stage of the competition after winning all three of their matches and outscoring the opposition 7-0 over that span. They face an Argentinian side that placed third in Group A after tallying one win, one loss and one draw. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles is 10:15 p.m. ET.



How to watch Argentina vs. Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina date: Saturday, Mar. 2

Brazil vs. Argentina time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Argentina live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Argentina vs. Brazil

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Brazil vs. Argentina, Sutton is picking Brazil to win 2-0. The expert acknowledges that both teams play a strong defensive style, and there are five clean sheets between them through the first stage of the tournament. However, he also notes that Argentina's defense was exposed in a 4-0 loss to the USWNT in the group stage, and Germán Portanova's team gave up 20 total shots including nine on target to the Americans.



Meanwhile, the Brazilians are coming off of its most dominant performance thus far in the tournament, defeating Panama 5-0 while getting goals from four different players.

"Brazil have given up just four shots on target thus far in the W Gold Cup and I expect Arthur Elias' side will frustrate an Argentina attack that has failed to score in five of its last six fixtures across all competitions," Sutton said. Stream the game here.



