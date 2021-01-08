Brazilian soccer played Alex Apolinario has died after a suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest that caused him to collapse during a match on Sunday, according to a statement released by his club FC Alverca on Thursday. He was 24 years old.

Apolinario's collapse happened in the 27th minute of his club's match against UFC Almerim in the Portuguese third division. Medical professionals were able to get his heart beating again on the pitch with a defibrillator. He was then taken to a hospital and placed into a medically-induced coma.

"It is with deep sadness that we report, in accordance with the information provided by the medical staff of the Vila Franca de Xira Hospital, the passing by brain death of our athlete Alex Sandro dos Santos Apolinário, this morning," FC Alverca posted on social media Thursday.

"FC Alverca Futebol SAD will provide all the necessary support to his relatives. At this time of mourning all of FC Alverca activities are canceled."

This was the forward's third season with the Portuguese club. His career began at Botafogo FC before he signed with Brazilian club Cruzeiro in 2015. Among the highlights of his career was scoring in a famous upset against Sporting CP in the Portuguese Cup in 2019.