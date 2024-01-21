It should be a fierce battle between mid-table sides when Brighton & Hove Albion host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in an English Premier League match. Both teams come off FA Cup victories, and each has lost once in its past eight overall matches. Brighton (8-7-5) entered Matchweek 21 in eighth place in the Premier League table, three points ahead of 12th-place Wolves (8-4-8). The Seagulls have won four straight against Wolves, including a 6-0 mauling in the most recent meeting in Brighton.

Monday's kickoff at American Express Stadium in Brighton, England, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Brighton vs. Wolves odds list Brighton as -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100), with Wolverhampton priced as +400 underdogs. A draw is +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Brighton:

Brighton vs. Wolves spread: Brighton -0.5 (-160)

Brighton vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Wolves money line: Brighton -160, Wolves +400, Draw +320

BRI: Posted their first league clean sheet in the last match

WLV: Have one clean sheet in their past 26 away matches

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls are 4-3-1 in their past eight matches in all competitions and cruised to a 4-2 victory against Stoke City in the FA Cup on Jan. 6. They have 10 more days of rest and will be at home, where they are 5-4-1 this season. They have scored 22 of their 38 goals at American Express Stadium and are plus-8 in home goal differential. Wolves are minus-3 on the road, scoring 14 goals and conceding 17 in 10 matches. Brighton have outscored Wolves 16-3 on their four-match win streak in the series.

Joao Pedro got a brace and Evan Ferguson also scored in the victory against Stoke. Pedro is the team's top scorer in league play with seven goals, and Ferguson has six. Danny Welbeck (two goals in 12 games) and Facundo Buonanotte (one in 12 matches) provide support in the attack. Midfielder Pascal Gross has scored three goals and set up six. Welbeck and Gross each had two goals in the 6-0 victory in the last home meeting as the Seagulls had a 22-10 advantage in shots (8-2 on net). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves are 5-2-1 in their past eight in all competitions and could be sharper after playing less than a week ago. Fatigue shouldn't be an issue with six days to recover from a 3-2 victory in an FA Cup third-round replay with Brentford on Jan. 16. Wolverhampton outshot the Bees 21-9, and Matheus Cunha scored the extra-time winner on a penalty in the 105th minute after Nelson Semedo scored and Nathan Fraser got the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

Cunha and midfielder Pedro Neto are the engines of the attack, with Cunha scoring six league goals and setting up five. Neto has seven assists, tied for third-most in the league, despite missing nine of the 20 games. He is expected to return from his hamstring injury. Top scorer Hwang Hee-chan (10 goals) is on AFC Asian Cup duty with South Korea. See which team to pick here.

How to make Brighton vs. Wolves picks

Eimer has analyzed Monday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 2.5 goals. He also has two other confident best bets, both offering plus-money payouts, and a full breakdown of this match.

So who wins Wolves vs. Brighton on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie?