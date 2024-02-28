Canada and Costa Rica will face off in a 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup showdown on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Canadians top Group C with two wins to kick off the tournament and have won five straight across all competition. They will go up against a Costa Rica team that is second in the group with one win and one loss. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

How to watch Costa Rica vs. Canada

Canada vs. Costa Rica date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Canada vs. Costa Rica time: 6 p.m. ET

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Costa Rica vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Canada vs. Costa Rica, Sutton is picking the Canadian side to win 4-0. Beverly Priestman's team is dominant on both sides of the ball, outscoring the opposition 10-0 through the first two matches of the tournament. Canada's defense is particularly tough and had recorded a clean sheet in each of its last five matches, which have all resulted in wins.



The expert notes that Costa Rica was blanked by Paraguay 1-0 in their W Gold Cup opener, which hints they could have a difficult time on Wednesday against a tougher team.

"Canada has given up just six total shots thus far in the tournament and I expect they'll dominate possession against Costa Rica, giving the Canadians plenty of scoring opportunities," Sutton said. Stream the game here.

