Canada and Costa Rica will face off in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Beverly Priestman's team defeated Costa Rica 3-0 to close out the group stage of the tournament last Wednesday, which left Canada atop Group C with three wins. Costa Rica lost two of their three matches in the group stage, but managed three points with a 2-0 win against El Salvador, so they could make it to the knockout stage.

Kickoff from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles is 7 p.m. ET.



How to watch Costa Rica vs. Canada

Canada vs. Costa Rica date: Saturday, Mar. 2

Canada vs. Costa Rica time: 7 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Costa Rica live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Costa Rica vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

For Canada vs. Costa Rica, Green is picking the Canadians to win 2-0. The expert is expecting a similar match to the one these teams played earlier this week, when Canada maintained 67% of possession and outshot the opposition 12-1. Costa Rica only managed one shot on target in that match, and Green expects a similar result against a Canadian side that is superior both on defense and on attack.



Canada has also kept a clean sheet through three matches in the tournament, and hasn't allowed a goal since a 1-0 loss to Brazil in a friendlies match back in October. All signs point to Canada dominating this quarterfinals match.

"Costa Rica scraped through to the knockout stage of the competition. However, this looks like the end of the road," Green said.



