CBS Sports Golazo Network, a new 24-hour direct-to-consumer digital network in the United States dedicated to all things soccer, is coming soon to CBS Sports Digital platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Mark your calendars for launch day on Tuesday, April 11.

You'll be able to start your mornings right with "Morning Footy," the flagship morning show on CBS Sports Golazo Network, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Susannah Collins, with reporter Jenny Chiu providing the latest updates from the top stories of the day from the world of soccer. You can expect highlights, analysis, interviews, viral moments and much more from the most-talked about storylines. They will be joined alongside former U.S. men's national team player Charlie Davies, analyst Nico Cantor and soccer personality and comedian Alexis Guerreros.

"The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms," said Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports. "Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans."

Here's what else you can expect from CBS Sports Golazo Network: Live matches, pre- and post-game analysis, magazine shows, films from Paramount+ and original programming, including "Stories From the Beautiful Game." That includes "The Only," a documentary focused on U.S. women's star goalkeeper Briana Scurry, "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In," and "Black And White Stripes: The Juventus Story."

"Interest in soccer has never been stronger. By launching a first-of-its-kind streaming network in the U.S. dedicated to soccer globally, CBS Sports Golazo Network provides a tremendous growth opportunity by delivering unprecedented, round-the-clock coverage for passionate soccer fans," said Jeff Gerttula, Executive Vice President, Digital, CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations. "CBS Sports Golazo Network capitalizes on our existing soccer rights by building free audiences around CBS Sports and Pluto TV platforms while driving new subscribers and enhancing the sports experience for Paramount+."

At the April 11 launch, the network will air free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app and Pluto TV, as well as Paramount+.

Production is led by Pete Radovich, VP of Production and Creative Director of CBS Sports, as well as Mike Nastri, the network's producer. Harold Bryant is the executive producer of CBS Sports.

The network's 24/7 programming will include select live matches plus match re-airs, leveraging CBS Sports' collection of soccer coverage including UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf national team competitions, Barclays Women's Super League, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol and the AFC Champions League.