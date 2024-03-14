It's tough to wait, isn't it? No matter what your level of patience is (mine used to be a 0 out of 100 but I've matured!), waiting until Friday for the UEFA Champions League draw is a challenge. Fans of those remaining eight teams have to be anxious to see what exactly their path is to the June 1 final at Wembley Stadium, and we'll know bright and early on Friday when the dra airs at 6 a.m. ET on Paramount+.

But before that, let's remain entertained. With the round of 16 over, the quarterfinal matchups will be set Friday with the remaining eight teams paired for games which will see the first legs played on April 9-10 and the second legs on April 16-17.

Remaining teams

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Arsenal (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Dortmund (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Using an app to randomly select the teams remaining, here's how the draw played out.

Man City vs. PSG

Now this is a tasty affair. While it would have been even more exciting if the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar still played for the Parisien outfit, it is still a matchup between two gigantic brands that went from lower-division sides that were easily forgettable to giant contenders fueled by Middle Eastern cash. You get arguably the two best strikers in the world and likely multiple Ballon d'Or winners in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, a battle of Spanish, Champions League-winning coaches (both won with Barcelona) in Pep Guardiola (also won it with City) and Luis Enrique, and two teams huntgy as can be to win it it. It's Mbappe's swan song in the UCL ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid while City aim to go back-to-back. On paper, it's hard to find two more talented teams matching up. This would be sensational and end to end.

Excitement level: 9/10

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

El Clasico in the Champions League? ¡Si por favor! While these aren't the Barcelona and Real Madrid sides we are used in the days of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, they are still two iconic teams with so much to prove. Barca are nearing a transition period with manager Xavi stepping down at season's end while Real Madrid are trending upwards (if that's even possible) with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. surely expecting Mbappe to join them next season. Regardless, this is one of the top rivalries in the sport, and you can make a case for it to be No. 1. To get it in the Champions League would be the rivalry at its best, and it would also be just the fifth time they've been drawn against each other and first time since the 2010-11 season.

Excitement level: 10/10

Atletico vs. BVB

This is one where I think Atletico are the clear favorites to go through. BVB don't feel like UCL semifinalists in my book as they are a bit inexperienced at key positions. Atletico have a pedigree for going deep in this competition, and while it wouldn't be shocking to see the upset take place, they are firmly expected to move on in this tie after a statement against Inter. This is easily the least exciting tie of the four.

Excitement level: 3/10

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Just a year or two ago, this would have probably meant bad news for Arsenal. In 2024, it's the other way around. Do I think Bayern can eliminate Arsenal? Totally. But there is no denying that the Gunners are arguably the most in-form team left in this competition and have a real chance to make it all the way final in pursuit of the trophy their North London hearts most desire. They seemed destined to beat Porto on Tuesday in the round of 16 with Mikel Arteta's preparation clearly playing a huge role in the near-perfect penalty shootout. I'm not saying the Gunners are going to win it all -- but they can, and they have the Gunners believing like they haven't in quite some time. Their recruitment, for the most part, has been exceptional and Declan Rice has completely changed this team.

Bayern, on the other hand, have been very consistent at one thing -- and that's being inconsistent. Thomas Tuchel's time there is coming to an end and their contenders status may already be out the door. They feel like a semifinal team at max (pending a good draw), but that's surely a standard most clubs would gladly take. This is still a tie that could over some incredible fireworks in more ways than one.

Excitement level: 8/10