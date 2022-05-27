Liverpool has been handed an injury boost as Thiago and Fabinho will be included in the squad for the Champions League final. After returning to training during the week, they'll make the trip to Paris on Friday. While it doesn't mean that either will necessarily be fit enough to start, the assumption is that if they're going to Paris there will be a role to play in the match.

Fabinho has been out for just over two weeks with a hamstring injury and Thiago was hurt in Liverpool's final match of the season against Wolverhampton. While Mohamed Salah returned on Sunday, scoring a goal, Thiago was withdrawn at the half due to an Achilles injury. The injury isn't thought to be serious, but there was a chance that it could keep him out of the Champions League final against Real Madrid due to the short turnaround for Saturday's match.

Speaking after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp said, "It's not good but I can't say more. He was outside with the families and he had his little girl on his shoulders so he could walk, that's obviously a good sign but the rest we will see after tomorrow."

Thiago brings balance to the Liverpool midfield and missing him could be a big blow for Klopp's side. Even if Fabinho, another midfielder Liverpool have been missing through injury, makes it back, Thiago's absence would mean Jordan Henderson getting pushed forward into that role. Henderson can certainly manager there, and is obviously a major influence in midfield, but he doesn't have the pure range of creative skills Thiago does. And he certainly can't do this.

Along with them, Virgil van Dijk will be fit to start the final leaving Klopp with a tough decision about if he should start Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate next to him. But having a full squad available is the preferred option even if it does come with tough decisions.