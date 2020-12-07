The final round of Champions League group stage matches is already here and there is plenty at stake on Tuesday with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig all targeting the latter stages as Group H reaches its end.

Lazio and Club Brugge in Group F are also in with a shout of progression as they meet in Italy to decide who joins Borussia Dortmund in the knockout phase after the Germans booked their place last week.

There is still top spot up for grabs in Group G when Barcelona and Juventus meet while Dynamo Kiev's clash with Ferencvaros in Ukraine will see one of them parachute into the Europa League latter stages.

As for Group E, there is little to nothing left to play for, but Chelsea and Sevilla will still be in action having already stamped their tickets.

GROUP H: PSG, Leipzig and United in elimination triangle

Tuesday's most attractive group and arguably the pick of this week's final group stage matchday scenarios is that of Group H where PSG host Istanbul Basaksehir and United are on the road at Leipzig.

The French, German and English sides are all on nine points from a possible 15, having won three and lost two with no draws and all three have differing head-to-head records and different result combinations could see any two of the three through.

PSG are in the most straightforward situation: beat bottom ranked Basakaehir and it is between Leipzig and United to join them. Short of that, a draw could be enough for the French giants if United an RB Leipzig also draw, since PSG would win the tiebreaker with a better head-to-head record than their two rivals.

United face the trickiest tie on the night with a trip to Leizpig without Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial in attack, Fred in midfield and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola having made public his client's desire to leave the Premier League outfit.

Draw and United are through thanks to their thrashing of Julian Nagelsmann's men at Old Trafford before things went awry in Turkey but a loss would guarantee Champions League elimination and an embarrassing drop into the Europa League that was unthinkable at the midway point of this group.

Leipzig's task is simple: win to be sure that permutations do not matter for them. A home win for Leipzig pushes United down to third place and the Europa League. The Bundesliga outfit have scored seven goals across two matches in the last week, with a 4-3 win in Turkey and a 3-3 draw with reigning European and German champions Bayern Munich over the weekend in domestic league play.

To sum it all up, both PSG and United are guaranteed to advance with a single point while Leipzig need three to punch their ticket without help. Whatever the outcome in Group H, it promises to be unmissable entertainment and high drama with one talented team Europa League-bound.

GROUP F: Lazio and Club Brugge duke it out for second

Although arguably less exciting than Group H, Lazio and Club Brugge's clash in Group F is intriguing and will decide one of the remaining Champions League knockout phase berths.

As hosts, Lazio have home advantage and a two-point lead over the Belgians, meaning they need only to draw to secure their spot, while Brugge must win to overcome the deficit, but a do or die scenario could suit Brugge with no shortage of motivation to get the win. It would also be possible for Lazio to overtake Dortmund and secure first place in the group if they defeat Brugge, however that would take some help from Dortmund's opponent, Zenit, a side that his only secured a single point in the group over five previous matches,

The Italians have a player in form with Ciro Immobile boasting nine goals from his last eight appearances, and it could be the Azzurri star who holds the key for Simone Inzaghi's men as they seek their first latter stage appearance since a 1999-2000 debut run to the quarterfinals.

Krepin Diatta and Hans Vanaken are Brugge's most prolific players across all competitions this season and they could be Philippe Clement's main hopes to secure qualification with a surprise win at Stadio Olimpico.

GROUP G: Barcelona and Juventus shootout for top spot

The situation is simple in Group G. Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in Turin on matchday one, if Juventus can win by more than two in Camp Nou, they win the group, if not Barcelona stay tops. Regardless both teams have already secured a trip to the knockout stages.

Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros will square off for the Europa League berth but the Italians and the Spaniards have been out of sight to their Eastern European opponents from the off.

Barca are struggling domestically but still deem this match important enough to field Lionel Messi at Camp Nou so there will be an enticing face-off with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it will not change the fact that both will be in the latter stages when the tournament resumes in 2021.

GROUP E: Nothing to play for

Chelsea host Krasnodar and Sevilla are in Rennes, but no results will change the Premier League and La Liga sides as the two knockout phase qualifiers and the Russians as the Europa League party.

The French side have more pressing domestic concerns while the Spaniards will also be slightly worried by the fact that they have shipped five goals over the last two matches in all competitions.

Most -- if not all -- eyes will be elsewhere on Tuesday.