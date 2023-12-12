Champions League Matchday 6 is here with eight more games to go before the group stage concludes. Tuesday's action saw Manchester United crash out of the competition while two of these three Group F opponents -- Newcastle, AC Milan, and PSG -- will join the Red Devils as the group of death reaches its finale.

Who will come away victorious Wednesday? Find out below with our UCL picks:

Dortmund vs. PSG



By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Mats Hummels vs. Randal Kolo Muani -- The veteran German defender was in inspired form last time out to help BVB to a 3-1 win away at Milan. The France international striker scored in the win over Nantes this past weekend and will return to familiar territory in Germany. With no Ousmane Dembele, Kolo Muani will be one of PSG's main attacking threats and he and his Parisien teammates know that they cannot afford to mess this one up. Expect the battle between these two to be fierce and Hummels' handling of Kolo Muani could dictate how Dortmund's defense ends up handling Kylian Mbappe.

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe -- This game feels made for the French superstar to step up produce a heroic contribution to not only advance PSG but to also secure top spot in Group F. Mbappe has not had his best group stage and the Ligue 1 giants have not been at their most convincing, but he was crucial to the point againKylian Mbappe -- Again, this one could be Mbappe's given the importance of the occasion and the need for PSG to produce a good away performance. Luis Enrique's star man is overdue a strong performance on the road in Europe and it could be the difference between a draw and a win which could decide top spot.

Man of the Match pick: Kylian Mbappe -- Again, this one could be Mbappe's given the importance of the occasion and the need for PSG to produce a good away performance. Luis Enrique's star man is overdue a strong performance on the road in Europe and it could be the difference between a draw and a win which could decide top spot.

Match prediction: Dortmund 1-2 PSG -- The French champions are up against it which is generally when they produce their best showings. Expect to see greater urgency and motivation which should result in PSG belatedly pushing for top spot in Group F ahead of Dortmund. Failure to do so could have disastrous consequences for PSG, including a drop down into the UEFA Europa League.

Newcastle vs. AC Milan



By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Kieran Trippier vs. Rafael Leao -- Newcastle have been conceding goals by the bucketload in recent days and that is in no small part down to the form, or lack thereof, of Trippier down the right. The veteran full back looks nothing less than exhausted as so many of his team mates pull up injured. Could there be a worse opponent to run into then Leao?

Most likely to score a goal: Alexander Isak -- Even in Newcastle's troubles, Isak has been getting in prime shooting positions. He may not get many efforts away but those he does are really tempting opportunities; it will take something special from Mike Maignan to quell him.

Man of the Match pick: Rafael Leao -- This is something of a gamble. After all the Portuguese forward has missed the last four games with a hamstring issue but the word in Milan is that he will have shaken that off in time to feature at St. James' Park, where he will be well placed to probe what is looking like a weak point in the Newcastle side.

Match prediction: Newcastle 1, Milan 2 -- This group has delivered drama to the last and the only thing I'm sure about is that this game will be no different. However those injuries may just tell for the Magpies in the closing stages, perhaps setting the stage for a late winner to give Milan hope of qualification.