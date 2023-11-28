It's crunch time in the Champions League. Action returns Tuesday and Wednesday with Matchday 5 across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network. On Tuesday, Barcelona clinched advancement alongsie Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio. While PSG managed to stay alive with a last second draw against Newcastle and Shakhtar kept their qualification dreams alive as they defeated Royal Antwerp.

Who will come away victorious across 8 games on Wednesday? Find out below with our UCL picks:

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 29 Time How to watch Galatasaray vs. Manchester United 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Sevilla vs. PSV 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen 3 p.m. Paramount+ Real Madrid vs. Napoli 3 p.m. Paramount+ Real Sociedad vs. RB Salzbrug 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Braga vs. Union Berlin 3 p.m. Paramount+ Arsenal vs. Lens 3 p.m. Paramount+ Benfica vs. Inter 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+. CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 9 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network







CBSSports.com writers Matchday 4 -- Wednesday's picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry GAL-MUN 2-2 0-1 2-1 1-3 3-2 BAY-FCK 3-0 2-0 3-1 3-0 3-0 SEV-PSV 0-1 1-0 1-1 1-1 0-1 ARS-LEN 1-0 2-1 2-0 2-0 2-0 BRA-UNB 2-0 1-1 2-1 3-1 2-0 RMA-NAP 0-0 2-1 3-1 2-2 2-0 BEN-INT 2-1 0-1 1-1 0-1 0-2 RSA-SAL 1-0 3-1 2-0 2-0 2-0

Real Madrid vs. Napoli

by Francesco Porzio

One matchup to watch: Victor Osimhen vs. Toni Rudiger -- Even if it's still not clear if Osimhen will start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, since he's still recovering from his last injury, this is still something to watch. The Nigerian striker, in fact, was crucial when he came in against Atalanta on Saturday and provided the decisive assist for the goal scored by Eljif Elmas.

Most likely to score a goal: Jude Bellingham -- Who else? The English midfielder has been the best player of the season so far for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti and wants to replicate the stunner he scored at the Maradona back in September. Bellingham has already scored 13 goals in all competitions so far.

Man of the Match pick: Luka Modric -- With the multiple injuries that are affecting the Spanish roster, Modric is now back in his starting role. The Croatian midfielder, despite the fact he's entering the last year of contract at the club, is still crucial and already showed his impact in many key games played this season, most recently El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

Match prediction: Real Madrid 3, Napoli 1 -- The home team are the favorites but Napoli shouldn't be underestimated now that they've changed their coach and appointed Walter Mazzarri as caretaker until the end of the season. The Azzurri, with Mazzarri in charge, won away against Atalanta on Saturday and showed some improvements compared to the Rudi Garcia's spell.

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United

by James Benge

One matchup to watch: Sacha Boey vs. Luke Shaw -- When these sides met at Old Trafford Boey had the run of the United left, particularly late on. That was perhaps no wonder given that Erik ten Hag felt compelled to use Sofyan Amrabat at full back amid an injury crisis in that spot. Sunday's win at Everton saw that abate somewhat with Luke Shaw's return; at his best the England international should not only be able to quell Boey but might be able to dovetail with Marcus Rashford and ask serious questions of the Galatasaray defender.

Most likely to score a goal: Mauro Icardi -- This game features two of the top four in the Champions League xG charts with Galatasaray's Argentine striker just ahead of Rasmus Hojlund. Given the relatively underwhelming defensive displays of both sides during the group stage, it would seem a fair bet that both score, but if I had to make on the favorite it might just be the Argentine, who has been nothing if not extremely watchable during this competition.

Man of the Match pick: Lucas Torreira -- One suspects that this will be a smorgasbord of errors, a game totally lacking in control and precision but overloaded with drama and energy. Such matches might well suit the relentless verticality of Torreira. Or he could just find himself totally bypassed. Your guess is as good as mine. *Shrugs*

Match prediction: Galatasaray 2, Manchester United 2 -- Given everything that has happened so far in Group A, do you think Ten Hag and Okan Buruk have much of a clue what to expect? It seems perverse then that I'm expected to offer you much more than expect the unexpected. So yeah, a 2-2 draw, why not?