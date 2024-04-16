The goals just keep on coming. The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals resume on Wednesday and if they are anything like last week's first legs, and the first batch of second legs on Tuesday, a couple of entertaining games are on the way.

Barcelona scored first to seemingly cement an surmountable lead against PSG, before having a man sent off before the half-hour mark. PSG poured on the pressure and scored four unanswered, advancing 6-4 on aggregate. In the other matchup, Borussia Dortmund overcame a first leg deficit to win 4-2 and advance 5-4 on aggregate.

On Wednesday, two deadlocked ties will end with two European giants advancing to the semifinals – and two being sent home. Manchester City's match against Real Madrid headlines the day's action after a thrilling 3-3 draw last week, while Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich following a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Don't miss all of the Champions League storylines

Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Quarterfinals TV schedule



All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday's Champions League picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 1-2 0-1 2-3 1-2 1-2 Manchester City vs. Real Madrid 2-0 2-1 2-1 1-1 (Man City on penalties) 2-1

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Bukayo Saka vs. Noussair Mazraoui - Bayern had all sorts of difficulties quelling Arsenal's right flank early in the first leg and that was with Alphonso Davies, not necessarily the most natural defender, but at least someone blessed with recovery pace. The Canadian is suspended for the second leg however and it would appear that Mazraoui will get the nod over Raphael Guerreiro given that he started at the weekend. Whoever it is that takes up the left back berth will be in for a trying night against Saka, who has taken to the Champions League with grace and style.

Most likely to score a goal: Harry Kane - It's Kane against Arsenal. Whatever else happens in this game you can be almost certain that he's scoring.

Man of the Match pick: William Saliba - The one facet that has been largely true of Arsenal's season so far is that they have responded to setbacks impressively, whether in game (overcoming their half time deficit in the first leg) or the next time out as when they crushed Newcastle after losing to Porto. Saliba will doubtless be keen to make amends after some difficult moments in the first leg.

Match prediction: Bayern Munich 1, Arsenal 2 - This will doubtless be frenetic, explosive and tightly contested to the death. Arsenal might just have the depth off the bench to overcome a Bayern side who will be without the likes of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

Man City vs. Real Madrid

By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Kyle Walker vs. Vinicius Junior - Within only a few seconds at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid were looking to spring Vinicius down the flanks and for much of the 90 minutes that followed they had a fair wedge of success doing so. Then again City didn't have Walker, one of the best one on one defenders in the sport, in the side that day. If he can just make Vinicius' night that bit harder then he will have gone a long way to quelling Madrid.

Most likely to score a goal: Erling Haaland - For all the debate – some valid – over the limitations Haaland's presence in the XI places on Pep Guardiola's side, he tends to make amends with sheer weight of goals. It might be true that Haaland has never scored against Madrid but this time out they don't have Thibaut Courtois in the sort of spectacular form he showed in last season's semi finals.

Man of the Match pick: Bernardo Silva - Consistently excellent though Silva may be, he has the great quality of upping his game to even higher levels on the biggest occasions. Expect him to give City the control that should see them ease clear of Madrid.

Match prediction: Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 0 - Strange things tend to happen when these two run into each other but for the most part City have proven themselves to be a superior side to Madrid, just one vulnerable to the inherent randomness of knockout football. Barring another serving of that, expect City's quality to shine through.