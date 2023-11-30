Rank Name Change Analysis

1 Manchester City -- A comeback 3-2 win at home to a good Leipzig sides just underlines how City are a cut above right now. Like Real, a 100% record in Group G and we arguably have not seen them hit full stride just yet.

2 Real Madrid -- Los Blancos' 100% winning run continued in style as Jude Bellingham continued his hot form with a goal and an assist to see off Napoli and sew up top spot. Imagine what they would be like with their many missing pieces.

3 Arsenal +2 A thumping 6-0 win over Lens ensured top spot in Group B and a round of 16 berth. Six different scorers as Mikel Arteta's men advanced moves them into our top three ahead of the final round of games and a trip to Eindhoven.

4 Bayern Munich -1 Well clear at the Group A summit, a goalless draw at home to Copenhagen was not exactly costly. However, it does take some of the shine off of what has been an otherwise excellent UCL campaign so far and knocks Thomas Tuchel's men down a step.

5 Inter -1 Despite an incredible fightback from 3-0 down to a Joao Mario treble in Lisbon, drawing against a Benfica side only taking its first point of the campaign is a slight step backwards for this qualified Nerazzurri side.

6 Barcelona +1 Top spot being secured by a win over Porto should ease a bit of pressure on Xavi and Porto could yet be held by Shakhtar on the final day to create an even bigger lead in Group H.

7 Real Sociedad -1 Being held to a draw by Salzburg was not that impressive, but Inter's draw away at Benfica keeps the Basque outfit top of Group D with both certain of their knockout round involvement regardless of their meeting next.

8 Atletico Madrid +2 A 3-1 win away at Feyenoord caps a solid Group E so far for Diego Simeone's men who are looking good to top the group as part of wider overall improvement this season.

9 Porto -1 Edged out by Barcelona, the Portuguese giants should still reach the round of 16 but will now have to sweat their home clash with Shakhtar in the final round.

10 RB Leipzig -1 The Bundesliga outfit threatened to beat City in Manchester until Pep Guardiola's men woke up and erased the two-goal deficit to turn it into a narrow win. In any case, a knockout berth awaits Marco Rose's side.

11 Lazio +1 A straightforward enough home win over a poor Celtic side was enough to book a deserved top two spot for the Italians.

12 Borussia Dortmund +1 The Germans have improved substantially since their opening loss to PSG and advanced ahead of everyone else to earn the opportunity to push the French champions down towards the Europa League in the final game.

13 Paris Saint-Germain -2 Another unconvincing performance salvaged late on by Kylian Mbappe and although Les Parisiens' fate rests in their own hands, Dortmund away is a tricky place to go when you need to win to avoid Newcastle or Milan sneaking in ahead of them.

14 Newcastle United +5 A brave point in Paris which could easily have been all three really has given Eddie Howe's Magpies hope that they can still advance from Group F ahead of PSG and Milan with all to play for on the final day.

15 Napoli -- A draw away at Real would not have been bad even if a win could have kept top spot hopes alive, but Braga's draw would have confirmed their round of 16 appearance anyway. In any case, Napoli were undone late on and now need to avoid defeat to the Portuguese.

16 Copenhagen +2 A goalless draw which suits United after their debacle away at Galatasaray, but the Danes could qualify with a draw against the Turkish club as long as United do not beat Bayern.

17 Braga -1 Although down to 10 men, dropping points at home to an an out of shape Union side was a missed chance to seal third spot and a place in the Europa League.

18 Milan -4 A bad day at the office saw the Rossoneri thumped at home by Dortmund who progress and leave Milan bottom of Group F needing to beat Newcastle on the road and hope that PSG lose in Germany -- tough.

19 Shakhtar Donetsk +2 An important narrow win over Antwerp means that the Ukrainian giants can still dream of overtaking Porto on the final day against the odds if they can win in Portugal.

20 Galatasaray +2 A precious point salvaged in the fightback against United means that the Turkish giants know that a win away at Copenhagen on the final day will send them through regardless of United.

21 PSV +2 Ricardo Pepi's stunning late winner not only broke Sevilla hearts as it likely puts them out of Europe altogether, but it also sent the Dutch outfit through to the knockout phase at Lens' expense.

22 Feyenoord -5 The Dutch outfit's slide was steepened by PSV's late win away at Sevilla, but at least a Europa League berth has been secured.

23 Manchester United -3 The Red Devils' European hopes hang by a thread after an Andre Onana disasterclass contributed towards a two-goal lead being wasted in Istanbul.

24 Union Berlin +1 Up by one after a point on the road in Portugal but this was as much down to Lens as it was Union.

25 Lens -1 An unmitigated disaster was avoided thanks to PSV's win away at Sevilla which should see Lens into the Europa League despite a major blowout in London.

26 RB Salzburg +2 Fortunate to move up two by default after a creditable goalless draw with Sociedad and Benfica's second half collapse.

27 Young Boys +4 With a first win now on the board, a Europa League berth is now in the Swiss outfit's sights. A major jump is explained by so many sides dropping below after poor performances.



28 Benfica -- An improbable Joao Mario hat trick against a depleted Inter had suddenly breathed new life into the Portuguese giants in terms of staying in Europe. However, the Italians fought back and now only a big win can take Benfica into the Europa League. It is unlikely, but the first half showed that Roger Schmidt's side had more to give overall.

29 Sevilla -3 With two points all group stage and PSV fighting back to win late on, this is it for the Spaniards' European hopes with not drop into the Europa League.

30 Celtic -3 Bottom of Group E and with just a single point to their name, the Scottish champions' European campaign is ending.

31 Crvena Zvezda -1 Beaten again and with just a solitary point to show for their efforts, this will be the end of the road for the Serbian giants.