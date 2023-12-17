After a thrilling end to group stage, the last teams left in the UEFA Champions League await their knockout fate in Monday's draw for the round of 16. The group winners will be seeded and drawn against the unseeded runners-up as they find out their next Champions League fixtures. Here's what to know before tuning into the draw.

How to watch

Date : Monday, Dec. 18 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 18 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : European House of Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

: European House of Football -- Nyon, Switzerland Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Pre-draw and post-draw coverage: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Champions League round of 16 teams

Seeded teams

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Unseeded teams

Copenhagen

Inter

Lazio

Napoli



Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

PSV

RB Leipzig

The no-draw list

Here's a list of which sides the seeded teams will not be able to play in the Champions League round of 16.

Arsenal: PSV Eindhoven

Atletico Madrid: Lazio

Barcelona: Porto

Bayern Munich: Copenhagen, RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund: Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig

Manchester City: RB Leipzig

Real Madrid: Napoli

Real Sociedad: Inter

Unseeded teams to avoid

Without a doubt, Serie A leaders Inter and French champions PSG are the teams the seeded teams would rather not receive in Monday's draw. The Italian side finished second on a tiebreaker in Group D and have steadily performed throughout the season, meaning a headline-grabbing round of 16 matchup could be in the cards for them. As for the Parisians, they may have been inconsistent throughout the group stage but with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Zaire-Emery, PSG boast the talent to oust any team from the competition.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Seeded teams to worry about

The group winners did well to earn their spots, but there are a couple of teams that will likely inspire less fear from the unseeded sides than others -- Dortmund and Real Sociedad. The Germans were the most solid side in a topsy-turvy Group F but have been inconsistent at times this season, which could prevent them from making a deep run in Europe. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have treated the Champions League like a reprieve from their average campaign so far in La Liga, which could catch up to them depending on the opposition.

Leipzig's narrow draw

Since most of the teams from the same country ended up in matching pots, most of the sides left are eligible to play each other in the round of 16. That is not exactly the case for RB Leipzig, though, who will be limited to just five opponents come Monday -- Arsenal and the Spanish quartet of Atleti, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.